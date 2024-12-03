Exploring Cold Start Time on IBM Cloud Code Engine with the Knative Quarkus Bench

The following pseudocode demonstrates an experiment our team used to understand the actual impact scale-to-zero has on the response time for serverless functions in IBM Cloud Code Engine. (Details on deploying and deleting serverless applications and accessing the benchmark with curl can be seen in our first blog post.)

Experiment pseudocode:

For pauseTime in 0, 15, 30, 45, 60, 120, 180, 240, 300: Deploy sleep benchmark on IBM Cloud Code Engine Repeat five times: Pause pauseTime seconds, then access benchmark with curl command Delete sleep benchmark from IBM Cloud Code Engine

Running this experiment, we learned that without tuning, a warmed up serverless function that has been accessed within the past 60 seconds will respond on average in 0.22 seconds, and a cold serverless function that has not been accessed for over 60 seconds will respond on average in 17.2 seconds. This does seem reasonable, since in one case, the pod is running and available to reply to requests, and in the other case, a pod and other networking services must be deployed. There are certainly many use cases in which the advantage of resource and cost savings offered by scale-to-zero overcome the disadvantage of a potentially slower response time for cold requests.

Sample command to start Knative Quarkus Bench on IBM Cloud Code Engine for this experiment:

ibmcloud code-engine application create --name sleep --image ghcr.io/ibm/knative-quarkus-bench/graph-sleep:jvm

Sample command used to access and measure sleep bench response time:

$ URL=$(ibmcloud ce app list | grep sleep | tr -s ' ' | cut -d ' ' -f 3) $ /usr/bin/time curl -s -w "

" -H 'Content-Type:application/json' -d '"0"' -X POST ${URL}/sleep