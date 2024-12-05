Let’s consider the operations manager of a thriving online business specializing in handmade crafts. This operations manager understood the importance of catering to their loyal customer base, some of whom resided in different time zones. In their quest to provide exceptional service, they faced a challenge—how to ensure that customers could place orders as soon as new shipments of their artisanal products arrived.

The answer to this predicament came in the form of the Custom Email Destination feature within IBM Cloud Event Notifications. With this innovative tool at their disposal, the business was able to establish a dedicated email address that would automatically provide notifications whenever a fresh shipment of their crafts became available for purchase. This approach eliminated the need for customers to constantly monitor the business’s website or social media channels for updates.

Picture this scenario—every Monday at 9 AM EST, the business receives a new shipment of handmade soaps. To facilitate seamless ordering, they created the email address order@myhandmadesoapshop.com. As soon as a shipment arrived and was ready for purchase, IBM Cloud Event Notifications would promptly send an email from this custom address, complete with comprehensive details about the new shipment, including pricing and product availability.

Customers could then effortlessly respond to the email, specifying their order details such as quantity and desired items. It was a hassle-free process, ensuring they could place orders promptly without delay.

By implementing the Custom Email Destination feature in IBM Cloud Event Notifications, the business transformed the way its customers stayed informed about new shipments. Gone were the days of waiting for updates to be posted online. Instead, customers received timely email notifications, allowing them to place orders instantly via this convenient channel. It was a win-win situation, saving both the business and its customers valuable time.

Let’s look at how to set up and use the Custom Email Destination feature in IBM Cloud Event Notifications.