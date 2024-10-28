Before we can deploy our simple HTTP server, we need to set up Code Engine. If you don’t have an IBM Cloud account yet, you can create one for free here. Be aware that Code Engine requires an account with a valid credit card on file. However, Code Engine provides a generous free tier with ample resources to kickstart your project.

After logging into IBM Cloud, you have two options to interact with IBM Cloud and Code Engine—using the command line interface (CLI) or the web UI.

Using the CLI

Here are the steps:

Install the IBM Cloud CLI: On Linux: curl -fsSL https://clis.cloud.ibm.com/install/linux | sh

On MacOS: curl -fsSL https://clis.cloud.ibm.com/install/osx | sh

On Windows: iex (New-Object Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://clis.cloud.ibm.com/ins tall/powershell') Log in to IBM Cloud: ibmcloud login Install the Code Engine plugin: ibmcloud plugin install code-engine

Using the web UI

To use the web UI, follow these steps:

Go to Code Engine. Log in.

You can now proceed to deploy your simple HTTP server. In the next section, we’ll look at the sample code for your HTTP server in Python, Node.js and Go.