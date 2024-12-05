Deployable architecture on IBM Cloud: A look at the IaC aspects of VPC landing zone

In the ever-evolving landscape of cloud infrastructure, creating a customizable and secure virtual private cloud (VPC) environment within a single region has become a necessity for many organizations. The VPC landing zone deployable architectures offers a solution to this need through a set of starting templates that can be quickly adapted to fit your specific requirements.

The VPC Landing Zone deployable architecture leverages Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles, that allow you to define your infrastructure in code and automate its deployment. This approach not only promotes consistency across deployments but also makes it easier to manage and update your VPC environment.

One of the key features of the VPC Landing Zone is its flexibility. You can easily customize the starting templates to fit your organization’s specific needs. This could include adjusting network configurations and security settings, or adding additional resources like load balancers or additional block volumes.