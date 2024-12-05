Connecting to private VPC networks using IBM Cloud Secrets Manager authenticated VPN on IBM Cloud

As security becomes ever tighter, with businesses provisioning more of their infrastructure on private networks, flexible access requires a VPN solution. In this post, we examine how to leverage the IBM Cloud VPN as a Service (VPNaaS) offering for VPC, while managing authentication through IBM Cloud Secrets Manager.
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager provides a centralised resource to manage various secrets. It provides for the grouping of secrets to simplify the management process while tightening access.
We will utilise Secrets Manager as a certificate-signing authority to store and manage the TLS certificates required for the VPN connectivity. This is an obvious approach as Secrets Manager is integrated into the VPNaaS offering to handle the client/server certificates.
IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly scalable and secure cloud networking service, allowing businesses to create complex network topologies to mirror their on-premises setups, utilising the IBM Cloud infrastructure.
With VPC, users can deploy and manage cloud resources like virtual servers, storage and networking components in a logically isolated environment, ensuring enhanced security and control over their cloud-based assets. Additionally, VPC allows seamless integration with other IBM Cloud services, creating a unified ecosystem to host various applications and workloads.
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager provides a number of ways to handle VPN certificates. We will use the internal signing mechanism to generate a client and server pair of certificates for use by the VPN. Alternatives are to use an external signing authority or to import externally generated self-signed certificates into Secrets Manager.
For the following steps, open the Secrets Manager instance, which will produce a screen similar to that in Figure 1:
Having created the root CA, we now create an intermediate CA by clicking on the link Create certificate authority shown in Figure 3.
From the screen shown in Figure 4, you are guided to the next step—create a certificate template. Click the Create template link, and complete the form using a meaningful name and the guidance below:
Repeat Step 6, creating a second private certificate for the client end of the connection.
For the VPN service to retrieve the keys from IBM Secrets Manager, we must enable communication between the two services. From the Cloud portal top bar, select Manage > Access (IAM). This will display the following screen:
Having created the certificate authority, you’ll now create the IBM Cloud VPN as a Service (VPNaaS) instance. From the Cloud portal, select Create resource and choose Client VPN for VPC. The provisioning menu will be displayed:
To complete the process, we need to ensure traffic is permitted and routed correctly. First, ensure that the attached security group permits inbound traffic. As configured above, we require an inbound rule allowing TCP from 0.0.0.0/0 on port 443.
Second, return to the VPN for VPC overview page and open the VPN server routes page. Create an entry containing the CIDR for the VPC subnet with an action of translate. Doing this will enable the VPN server to publish the private IP address range back to the client.
Having configured the server, it is now necessary to install and configure a client such that a communication path can be established. The VPNaaS offering is based around OpenVPN, so an OpenVPN-compatible client is required. After installing the client, the configuration file can be downloaded by clicking the Download client profile link from the Clients page of the created VPN.
The client certificate can be downloaded from the Secrets Manager portal. Select Secrets from the left-hand menu and the download option under the three vertical dots in the right-most column of the Secrets screen,as shown in Figure 9:
The downloaded zip file contains both the client certificate and private key. Extract these and embed the contents into the client configuration file (ovpn) as follows:
The ovpn file has the following structure:
Edit the configuration (ovpn) file and add the following four lines after the line starting
#key
<cert>
</cert>
<key>
</key>
Using a text editor, copy the block of text beginning with
and ending with
from the client certificate file and paste it between the
and
lines.
Next, using a text editor, copy the block of text beginning with
-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----
-----END PRIVATE KEY-----
and
</key>
Lastly, save the ovpn file, which is now in a form suitable for import into an OpenVpn client.
Having completed the configuration from OpenVPN Client to private VPC network using Secrets Manager authenticated VPN, it should be possible to access your server instances by their Private IP addresses, assuming the attached Security Groups permit the connection. Note that the source IP for the connection is the CIDR from the VPN tunnel, not the originating client as routing is set to translate.
The following resources provide additional guidance on provisioning this environment: