Accessing your on-premises network and IBM Cloud VPC using a single VPN connection

To ensure data privacy and reliable access, it’s crucial to establish secure connections between networks and resources. However, with the countless connections we create, it becomes a hassle to maintain them.

Luckily, you can now optimize your VPN connections with IBM’s VPN offerings: Client-to-Site VPN and Site-to-Site VPN. While you can learn more about these offerings here, feel free to follow the instructions provided in this blog post to connect to your IBM Cloud and on-premises environments using a single Client-to-Site VPN connection.

The use case is visually depicted in Figure 1 below. End users connect to the VSIs in their IBM Cloud VPC and to the Instances and DBs in their on-premises environment using a single Client-to-Site VPN connection: