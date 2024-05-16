Home Security Trusteer Pinpoint Malware Detection IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Malware Detection Advanced Edition
Detects malware-infected devices and determines potential risk
Determines the nature of the threat and the potential risk

IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Malware Detection Advanced Edition detects malware-infected devices and determines both the nature of the threat and the potential risk. Organizations receive alerts when malware-infected devices are accessing their websites and can take action to prevent potential fraud.

 
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Detection of malware-infected devices

Determines if personal computers, smartphones or tablets are infected with malware so appropriate action can be taken.

 Accurate determination of fraud risk

Helps create a security-rich user experience by determining the fraud risk level for each online transaction, login or other high-risk action.

 Alerts for high-risk devices

Notifies the fraud team of the potential threat when malware is detected.
Malware Detection features
  • Offers real-time detection of malware-infected devices
  • Determines the fraud risk level for each online transaction
  • Alerts the team when potential threats are detected
  • Removes malware from infected devices
Security and privacy in the cloud

When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security.

This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.

  • EU-US Privacy Shield and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework
  • FFIEC for Financial USA
  • ISO 27001
  • SOC2 Type 2 (SSAE 16)

To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.


 

