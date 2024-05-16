IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Malware Detection Advanced Edition detects malware-infected devices and determines both the nature of the threat and the potential risk. Organizations receive alerts when malware-infected devices are accessing their websites and can take action to prevent potential fraud.
Determines if personal computers, smartphones or tablets are infected with malware so appropriate action can be taken.
Helps create a security-rich user experience by determining the fraud risk level for each online transaction, login or other high-risk action.
Notifies the fraud team of the potential threat when malware is detected.
