Optimize your storage infrastructure using this cloud-based storage management and support platform
Storage Insights Free edition

Monitor the basic health, capacity and performance of storage resources and engage with IBM Support. Available at no charge to IBM block storage users.

 Storage Insights Pro - Subscription Starting at USD 2,072.00¹ per 50 TB capacity per month

Get all Storage Insights’ no-charge functions by monthly subscription—plus more detailed data, longer history and additional capabilities.

Support for IBM block storage and over 440 virtualized block storage systems from IBM and others

Added support for IBM file and object storage and select non-IBM systems

Basic inventory and logical configuration monitoring

Advanced inventory and logical configuration monitoring

Basic performance and capacity monitoring

Advanced performance and capacity monitoring

Health monitoring - Call Home events

Health monitoring - Call Home events

Automated log collection

Automated log collection

Simplified ticket opening and workflow

Simplified ticket opening and workflow

Upgrade recommendations

Upgrade recommendations

Best-practice violations

Best-practice violations

Fully customizable multi-conditional alerting

Optimized data placement with tiering

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
1Price shown excludes any applicable taxes.