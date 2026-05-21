IBM Fusion powers every stage of AI

Unlocking enterprise data with AI on Fusion

IBM Fusion delivers an integrated platform that enables organizations to rapidly deploy open, AI-optimized infrastructure.

With IBM Fusion you can achieve:

  • Speed to Insight
  • Open AI Freedom
  • Streamline AI Infrastructure
Smarter decisions, faster outcomes, stronger security.
Operational simplicity, not technical complexity

Fusion streamlines AI infrastructure, lifecycle management, simplifying Day-1 deployment and Day-2 operations with built‑in resilience, and governance that keep environments reliable and secure.
Open platform for AI, not a black box

Fusion is open at every layer, giving you the freedom to choose your foundation, select the accelerators that power models, and decide where workloads run.
Speed to insight, not searching for data

Fusion brings together a ready‑to‑go platform, integrated data services, and the tools teams need, so they can build, test, and launch AI workloads in days, not months.
Fusion delivers.
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Intelligence everywhere

Fusion enables low‑latency inferencing at scale, delivering real‑time predictions and generative outputs wherever your applications run.
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Autonomous outcomes

Fusion empowers agentic AI to act, learn, and deliver results autonomously, extending enterprise intelligence beyond static models.
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Trusted knowledge unlocked

Fusion grounds generative AI in trusted enterprise knowledge, delivering faster, more accurate outputs that drive decisions with confidence.
Proven outcomes from our partner ecosystem. 90X Accelerate up to 90X remote S3 queries with watsonx.data* 70% Cut AI deployment time by up to 70% using OpenShift AI.** 30X Boost training throughput up to 30X with NVIDIA accelerated computing.***
Fusion amplifies AI innovation through deep partnerships with industry leaders.
watsonx logo

Fusion + watsonx unify governed data and foundation models, accelerating AI adoption across the enterprise.

 See for yourself
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Fusion + Red Hat AI deliver open, hybrid AI infrastructure for speed and flexibility.

 Find out how
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Fusion + NVIDIA AI provide full‑stack acceleration for enterprise AI workloads.

 Dive deeper

Resources

From dataset to deployment, a governed path to production AI. Click. Explore. Transform—Fusion in motion. Join the circle - connect, share, and learn with the IBM Fusion community. Explore it all. Browse the full library of Fusion resources.
Take the next step

Discover how you can leverage enterprise-grade data storage and protection services with IBM Fusion.

Footnotes

*vs not using IBM Fusion System caching capabilities with watsonx.data. IBM RedBooks publication
** IBM Cloud Docs – Red Hat OpenShift AI 
***NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Datasheet