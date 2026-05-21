With IBM Fusion you can achieve:
Fusion streamlines AI infrastructure, lifecycle management, simplifying Day-1 deployment and Day-2 operations with built‑in resilience, and governance that keep environments reliable and secure.
Fusion is open at every layer, giving you the freedom to choose your foundation, select the accelerators that power models, and decide where workloads run.
Fusion brings together a ready‑to‑go platform, integrated data services, and the tools teams need, so they can build, test, and launch AI workloads in days, not months.
Fusion enables low‑latency inferencing at scale, delivering real‑time predictions and generative outputs wherever your applications run.
Fusion empowers agentic AI to act, learn, and deliver results autonomously, extending enterprise intelligence beyond static models.
Fusion grounds generative AI in trusted enterprise knowledge, delivering faster, more accurate outputs that drive decisions with confidence.
Fusion + watsonx unify governed data and foundation models, accelerating AI adoption across the enterprise.
Fusion + Red Hat AI deliver open, hybrid AI infrastructure for speed and flexibility.
Fusion + NVIDIA AI provide full‑stack acceleration for enterprise AI workloads.
*vs not using IBM Fusion System caching capabilities with watsonx.data. IBM RedBooks publication
** IBM Cloud Docs – Red Hat OpenShift AI
***NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Datasheet