Reduce the costs of power, cooling, floor space and administration in tiered infrastructures with IBM Storage Archive.
Learn how software-defined storage can help you respond to the complex process of digital transformation as quickly as you need and within budget.
Exercise how to access your lab environment, verify the configuration and perform migration of files from IBM Storage Scale to IBM Storage Archive and recall them.
Learn how to install and configure the IBM Storage Archive Edition.
Learn how to install and configure the IBM Storage Archive Single Drive Edition.
Learn how IBM Storage Archive can play an important role in reducing the cost of storage for data that does not need the access performance of primary disk.
Read this IBM® Redpaper™ publication to learn about the Swift High Latency Media project and get guidance for installation and configuration.
Create an enterprise class, low-cost, highly scalable object storage infrastructure with IBM Storage Scale, OpenStack Swift and IBM Storage Archive.