IBM® SPSS® Statistics is an intuitive solution that simplifies data visualization and facilitates statistical analysis. Its intuitive interface and point-and-click functions enable you to run analyses and organize data easily, whether you are a beginner, an experienced researcher or a business professional.
From generating descriptive statistics to performing advanced predictive modeling, SPSS Statistics offers a comprehensive suite of tests and analytics procedures to help you achieve reliable results, present them in easy-to-understand formats and make more informed decisions.
Streamline data preparation and analysis with an easy-to-use interface, eliminating the need for coding.
Empower coders, noncoders and analysts with visual data science tools.
Clean, transform and analyze any kind of data set quickly, including survey data, corporate databases or data downloaded from the web.
Use syntax to record and automate your analysis steps. Reproduce analyses at any time to enhance efficiency and minimize errors.
Superior, cross-sector usability
IBM SPSS Statistics software offers capabilities and flexibility that are not available in traditional statistical software, which is why organizations around the world rely on it for a broad spectrum of applications, such as:
Visualize user personas by analyzing customer survey data to create targeted marketing strategies.
Use advanced data analysis and predictive models to analyze disease patterns, risk factors, public health trends, and identify epidemiological patterns.
Forecast future trends to better plan organizational strategies, logistics and manufacturing processes.
Detect fraud and minimize business risk. Report the results to the government.
Analyze student performance and compare educational interventions to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.
Monitor product quality, identify areas for improvement, and investigate key factors behind variations to optimize manufacturing operations.
SPSS Version 29 offers a host of new features that improve the user experience. Highlights of these updates, new features and general enhancements include:
Choose from a subscription or one-time purchase, with multiple options for capabilities based on your needs.
Purchase SPSS Statistics and the add-ons you need online, whether monthly or annually, and start your analysis right away.
Select between Base, Standard, Professional and Premium packages with options to customize your configuration, whether it is a perpetual or 12-month subscription license.
Choose the edition that meets your requirements and buy it from IBM-selected vendors to receive the best support.
We continually update our IBM SPSS Statistics product family to offer the power, versatility and ease of use you need to address the toughest analytical challenges. With each release, we add new procedures, features and platform support to help users work faster and more effectively.
Our powerful statistical software platform requires a minimal understanding of statistical concepts and offers an intuitive interface and a robust set of features that enable your organization to quickly extract actionable insights from your data.
The latest SPSS release includes several new UX updates, including a new survival model procedure, open source extension procedures, UI and workbook enhancements.
No. SPSS enables users to prepare and analyze data through an intuitive user interface without having to write code.
*User reviews may have been obtained through an incentive.