IBM® SPSS® Statistics is an intuitive solution that simplifies data visualization and facilitates statistical analysis. Its intuitive interface and point-and-click functions enable you to run analyses and organize data easily, whether you are a beginner, an experienced researcher or a business professional.

From generating descriptive statistics to performing advanced predictive modeling, SPSS Statistics offers a comprehensive suite of tests and analytics procedures to help you achieve reliable results, present them in easy-to-understand formats and make more informed decisions.