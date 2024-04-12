IBM Software Hub

Your all-in-one command center for managing software operations, teams and tools efficiently

Discover, deploy and drive innovation

A unified interface for discovering, deploying and managing IBM containerized software on Red Hat® OpenShift®, simplifying lifecycle operations and driving innovation across enterprise containerized applications
Unified on-premises platform

IBM® Software Hub serves as a universal platform for on-premises deployments, supporting diverse workloads across IBM’s broader Data and AI portfolio, including watsonx® and IBM Cloud Pak® .
Simplified deployment and management

Deliver a cloud-like experience in on-premises environments with streamlined control over deployments and upgrades. Decouple install and update processes while managing multiple instances without disruption.
Centralized governance

Accelerate enterprise software adoption through automated workflows and centralized management, providing a strong governance layer and reducing time-to-value.
Enhanced operational efficiencies

Future-proof operations with cloud-native AI workflows and Git-integrated deployments, enhancing agility through streamlined automation and change tracking.

Software Hub Premium

IBM Software is an add-on for users needing advanced environment management. Designed for system and platform administrators, it simplifies complex tasks with enhanced control and flexibility. 
Streamlined software operations

It offers advanced capabilities that streamline software management, deployment and integration for faster, more efficient operations, including support for watsonx and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Enhanced security and efficiency

It enhances security, reduces administrative overhead, and improves operational efficiency through intelligent automation and centralized control.
Unified lifecycle acceleration

With an easy-to-use interface and a comprehensive set of features, it accelerates the software lifecycle within a single, cohesive platform. 
Consistent management across hybrid environments

IBM Software Hub provides a cloud-native foundation on Red Hat® OpenShift®, enabling seamless orchestration of containerized applications across on-premises and cloud environments. 

Inside the premium package

Remote data planes enable a single, hybrid instance to manage and run workloads across global on-premises environments and cloud clusters, bringing compute to the data for improved efficiency, compliance and scalability.
A person in the middle of colored boxes representing a control center

IBM Software Hub Control Center is a centralized management tool that monitors and optimizes resource usage across multiple IBM Software Hub instances within a cluster or multiple clusters. 
Flat-style illustration depicting a person interacting with colorful chat bubbles.

The Software Hub AI Assistant, powered by IBM® Granite® large language model (LLM), is a gen AI chatbot that helps administrators manage IBM Software Hub. This assistant manages tasks through conversational search, real-time metrics and AI-driven troubleshooting.
Read from our technical experts

Access expert blogs from the Software Hub team and IBM specialists to learn best practices and enhance your platform experience.
What’s new in Software Hub v5.2
IBM Software Hub AI Assistant powered by Generative AI
Reinforcing Data Protection and Service Orchestration
Software Hub explained

