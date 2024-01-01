Transitioning to software-defined networking (SDN) solutions such as Cisco ACI can be a great way to automate manual IT tasks, centralize management and enable greater network flexibility and scalability. However, to truly realize these benefits, you need a dynamic software-defined network monitoring solution that can seamlessly integrate with the varied segments of your network.

IBM SevOne complements and extends Cisco ACI’s built-in control layer with performance management insight into both the software overlay and Nexus switch-based underlay network. With multifabric views that add entirely new dimensions of performance monitoring functionality across the entire Cisco ACI deployment, IBM SevOne delivers complete and unified visibility into modern, hybrid networks.