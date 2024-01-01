As organizations opt for phased SD-WAN deployments, their IT teams struggle to gain a holistic view of their network and performance data across traditional WAN and SD-WAN segments. As a result, fixing network issues becomes slow and error-prone, leading to poor user experience. To maximize the benefits of your SD-WAN solution, you need a network performance monitoring solution that can ease your transition to SD-WAN and mitigate potential risks.
IBM SevOne is a robust SD-WAN monitoring tool that complements the management features in SD-WAN controllers to provide continuous visibility into the various segments of your network. With customizable dashboards and metrics, it provides a single source of truth to help assure network performance across multivendor, enterprise, CSP and MSP networks.
Monitor traditional WAN and new SD-WAN segments from a single, unified dashboard. Additionally, start monitoring new SD-WAN infrastructures right after deployment.
Create visualizations to show traffic, alerts and availability with drilldowns to tunnel data and simplify access to KPIs for troubleshooting.
Extend visibility to other critical network assets, such as enterprise campus and branch office wifi, software-defined data centers and public clouds.
Modify dashboards to create and share operational and business views and combine them as workflows across teams.
IBM SevOne collects and analyzes a series of multivendor KPIs that enable users to monitor events, identify the probable cause of issues, and create a series of dashboards. Teams can visualize performance data for SD-WAN tunnels and paths collected across Cisco Viptela, Versa, Fortinet, and Nuage for Nokia SD-WAN.