Secure and efficient API gateway endpoints
Every deployed IBM® Rapid Network Automation workflow receives an API endpoint that can be entirely managed within the API gateway.
Integrate your tools with IBM Rapid Network Automation through APIs, regardless of the automation action performed. Make existing automation assets, such as scripts or playbooks, accessible by API for internal and external tools.
Managing API access poses significant challenges, and organizations require robust security measures while simultaneously anticipating efficient usage. The IBM Rapid Network Automation API gateway offers endpoint management features, enabling precise control over API access based on user, team or role.
Its distinct capabilities include regulating API usage, preventing overuse through centralized authentication, and specifying permitted applications, users and networks. This comprehensive solution optimizes security, enhances performance and ensures availability, streamlining API management for modern enterprises.
The API gateway maximizes API performance and reliability by optimizing usage and preventing overuse. Through controlled access, managed usage frequency, and centralized authentication, it ensures consistent and efficient operations to boost system efficiency and reliability across applications and users.
The API gateway enables seamless API updates without disrupting endpoints, ensuring minimal downtime and fostering innovation. By decoupling APIs from their code and implementation details, it supports agile changes and continuous integration to maintain stable and efficient API operations.
Focus on optimizing system reliability and performance through streamlined processes and robust infrastructure management. By enhancing resource allocation, minimizing downtime and implementing proactive monitoring, the API gateway ensures consistent and efficient operations, supporting seamless business continuity and scalability.
Easily expand your API offerings. With documented, supported APIs for various groups and applications, you can maximize API impact and support continuous integration and delivery. As a result, you’ll have enhanced operational efficiency and scalability.
