What’s included

Integration repository The IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation integration repository connects with more than 230 vendors, offering access to over 500,000 APIs and 1 million actions. This vast library helps ensure seamless integration across platforms, enabling comprehensive automation. For any vendor API not available on the platform, we can add it within a 15 business-day SLA.

Workflow editor The IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation workflow editor offers a low-code environment to help users create and edit workflows effortlessly. Visually arrange action blocks into workflows to build automated processes It provides flexibility for both coding and noncoding users. Rapidly design, orchestrate and automate complex processes with ease.

Execution engine The IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation execution engine compiles workflows and runs API calls seamlessly, ensuring efficient automation. This robust engine translates complex processes into streamlined operations, enhancing productivity and reliability while integrating effortlessly with your existing systems and applications.