Streamline automation with a powerful, low-code workflow engine
IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation is a workflow automation engine supporting both low-code and full-code approaches. It offers a versatile and user-friendly solution that scales with organizational needs.
Traditional tools or manual processes impede automation, affecting productivity and scalability. IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation's workflow engine, with its powerful, flexible, and intuitive design, addresses these issues at cloud-scale. Create complex workflows with no-code using ready-made action blocks or popular languages like JSON and YAML, simplifying processes and enhancing productivity for both technical and non-technical users.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation stands out with thousands of prebuilt API-driven action blocks and a modern drag-and-drop interface. These features streamline processes, integrate existing automation tools across technology stacks, and adapt to evolving business needs. This low-code tool facilitates broader automation and orchestration implementation while preserving flexibility for custom development. It supports digital transformation and competitive edge in a rapidly changing tech landscape.
Seamlessly integrate with your other systems and applications, freeing your teams for more impactful work. Streamline processes and reduce manual effort with automated workflows.
Not just automate the many manual, time-consuming tasks that slow your processes down, but also automate integration with the technologies and systems they touch in your organization.
Simplify and streamline your tech ecosystem with an integrated solution. Unify automation with tools like ITSM, CMDB, and NPM. IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation ensures seamless and coordinated operations across your entire stack and diverse systems and departments.
The IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation workflow editor offers a low-code environment to help users create and edit workflows effortlessly. Visually arrange action blocks into workflows to build automated processes It provides flexibility for both coding and noncoding users. Rapidly design, orchestrate and automate complex processes with ease.
Sync platforms and automate processes for improved productivity.
Widely used in finance, accounting and data analysis, Excel is essential for efficient data management. If you’re looking to enhance your workflows, the IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation integration offers great value to Excel users. With these capabilities, you can optimize your data management processes and improve efficiency.
HubSpot’s features include email marketing, social media management, lead generation, analytics and automation. The IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation integration with HubSpot helps you take your workflows to the next level by bridging HubSpot with other platforms, building custom workflows and implementing custom automation for measurable growth.
Jira helps teams plan, track and collaborate efficiently for improved project execution. With its customizable features and real-time tracking, Jira empowers teams to enhance productivity and deliver successful outcomes. And with the IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation integration, users can now connect with their other favorite platforms for seamless workflows.