IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation offers robust API integration, supporting low-code and full-code approaches, and scaling effectively with organizational needs. It allows access to existing automation assets, like scripts and playbooks, via API for internal and external tools use. Each deployed IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation workflow gets an API endpoint, fully manageable within the API Gateway.

API Gateway is an interface to secure, publish and manage automation workflows and APIs as URL endpoints. The IBM API Gateway offers endpoint management features, enabling precise control over API access based on user, team or role. Its distinct capabilities include regulating API usage, preventing overuse through centralized authentication, and specifying permitted applications, users and networks. This comprehensive solution optimizes security, enhances performance and ensures availability, streamlining API management for modern enterprises.