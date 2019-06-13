Enhance your insights and extend the functionality of IBM QRadar SIEM
Overview
These IBM QRadar add-ons that you can download from the cloud enhance the capabilities of your security information and event management (SIEM) solution by giving you greater insight and a more proactive role in your organization's IT security.
IBM QRadar Incident Forensics
Retrace a cybercriminal's actions for deep insights into the breach, reconstruct the data involved in a security incident for a step-by-step view of the offense, and give IT security teams greater visibility even without special skills or training.
IBM QRadar Data Store
Cost-effectively collect, parse and store large volumes of security and IT operations data. Use AI to generate deeper insights during investigations, and quickly build custom applications to address whatever security and IT operations concerns your business has.
IBM QRadar Data Synchronization App
Improve IT resiliency and disaster recovery. This app enables you to easily and cost-effectively copy data (events and flows) and configuration files between primary, or active, and secondary disaster recovery QRadar deployments. You can also manage which deployment is active in case of a disaster, human error or when testing your data resiliency capabilities.
