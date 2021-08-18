Home Security QRadar EDR Resources
Secure endpoints from cyberattacks, detect anomalous behavior and remediate in near real time
Featured IBM QRadar EDR brief

Learn about the AI-powered, automated endpoint security solution that tackles both known and unknown threats.

QRadar EDR takes on Turla

See how QRadar EDR highlighted its out-of-the-box, real-time endpoint detection capabilities in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations.

 ESG Technical Validation for IBM QRadar EDR

ESG evaluated QRadar EDR’s ability to use AI and machine learning (ML) to detect and mitigate threats to endpoints.
Client stories Critical infrastructure

A water management facility uses ReaQta, now QRadar EDR, to track a highly sophisticated supply chain attack.

Shipping

An international shipping company deploys automated endpoint security on ships with limited satellite connectivity.

 Aviation

A major international airport uses ReaQta, now QRadar EDR, to hunt for malware in an air-gapped network.

Blog posts IBM QRadar EDR vs BackMyData Ransomware

See how IBM QRadar EDR protects against real-world ransomware and the next generation of cyberattacks.

 How to detect and patch a Log4J vulnerability

The Log4j vulnerability, or “Log4Shell,” is considered one of the most catastrophic software flaws ever. Apache patched the flaw in December 2021, yet it remains a concern for security teams. In fact, it is still among the most exploited security vulnerabilities.

 Top 4 Reasons Why IBM QRadar EDR Is the EDR Solution for You

An effective endpoint security solution can help cybersecurity teams identify weak spots.

 How to Prevent Ransomware and Protect Your Business

The average time it took to deploy a ransomware attack went from over 2 months in 2019 to just under 4 days in 2021.

 IBM QRadar EDR vs LockBit 3.0 Ransomware

Learn how IBM QRadar EDR, formerly ReaQta, helps customers stay protected from known and unknown ransomware threats like LockBit 3.0 and others.

 IBM QRadar EDR vs Quantum Locker Ransomware

With the accelerated rate of attacks, it is important that automation is a part of an organization's response and remediation plan.

 AI contains data breaches faster and saves significant costs

Understand why there is the need for a more proactive cybersecurity approach that uses AI and automation.
Reviews
Videos IBM QRadar EDR explained

QRadar EDR is an endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution that combines automation and easy-to-use dashboards to minimize analyst workloads, detect anomalous endpoint behavior and remediate threats in near real time.

What is EDR?

Cybersecurity tools like Endpoint Detection and Response are becoming increasingly important for businesses looking to bolster their defenses against hackers.

 IBM QRadar EDR demo

See how QRadar EDR protects endpoints from cyberattacks using AI and automation to detect anomalies and respond to attacks in near-realtime.
