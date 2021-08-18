IBM QRadar EDR vs BackMyData Ransomware See how IBM QRadar EDR protects against real-world ransomware and the next generation of cyberattacks.

How to detect and patch a Log4J vulnerability The Log4j vulnerability, or “Log4Shell,” is considered one of the most catastrophic software flaws ever. Apache patched the flaw in December 2021, yet it remains a concern for security teams. In fact, it is still among the most exploited security vulnerabilities.

Top 4 Reasons Why IBM QRadar EDR Is the EDR Solution for You An effective endpoint security solution can help cybersecurity teams identify weak spots.

How to Prevent Ransomware and Protect Your Business The average time it took to deploy a ransomware attack went from over 2 months in 2019 to just under 4 days in 2021.

IBM QRadar EDR vs LockBit 3.0 Ransomware Learn how IBM QRadar EDR, formerly ReaQta, helps customers stay protected from known and unknown ransomware threats like LockBit 3.0 and others.

IBM QRadar EDR vs Quantum Locker Ransomware With the accelerated rate of attacks, it is important that automation is a part of an organization's response and remediation plan.