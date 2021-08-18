Learn about the AI-powered, automated endpoint security solution that tackles both known and unknown threats.
See how QRadar EDR highlighted its out-of-the-box, real-time endpoint detection capabilities in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations.
ESG evaluated QRadar EDR’s ability to use AI and machine learning (ML) to detect and mitigate threats to endpoints.
A water management facility uses ReaQta, now QRadar EDR, to track a highly sophisticated supply chain attack.
An international shipping company deploys automated endpoint security on ships with limited satellite connectivity.
A major international airport uses ReaQta, now QRadar EDR, to hunt for malware in an air-gapped network.
See how IBM QRadar EDR protects against real-world ransomware and the next generation of cyberattacks.
The Log4j vulnerability, or “Log4Shell,” is considered one of the most catastrophic software flaws ever. Apache patched the flaw in December 2021, yet it remains a concern for security teams. In fact, it is still among the most exploited security vulnerabilities.
An effective endpoint security solution can help cybersecurity teams identify weak spots.
The average time it took to deploy a ransomware attack went from over 2 months in 2019 to just under 4 days in 2021.
Learn how IBM QRadar EDR, formerly ReaQta, helps customers stay protected from known and unknown ransomware threats like LockBit 3.0 and others.
With the accelerated rate of attacks, it is important that automation is a part of an organization's response and remediation plan.
Understand why there is the need for a more proactive cybersecurity approach that uses AI and automation.
QRadar EDR is an endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution that combines automation and easy-to-use dashboards to minimize analyst workloads, detect anomalous endpoint behavior and remediate threats in near real time.
Cybersecurity tools like Endpoint Detection and Response are becoming increasingly important for businesses looking to bolster their defenses against hackers.
See how QRadar EDR protects endpoints from cyberattacks using AI and automation to detect anomalies and respond to attacks in near-realtime.