Streamline the process of recovery with easy-to-use automation software, installation services and remote-based support. IBM VM Recovery Manager for IBM Power can help reduce your need for expert-level skills, shorten recovery times, improve your recovery point objective and better manage backups amid growing data volumes.
Automation software helps Power users restart virtual machines to a backup environment, local or remote, for high availability and disaster recovery operations.
If the application does not require PowerHA® clustering, this solution avoids the cost of duplicate software licenses and the added complexity of implementing and managing traditional clusters.
Fail-over automation and rehearsal streamlines enables disaster recovery testing without disruption to production environments.
The solution provides an automated way to manage data replication and the server and network management tasks associated with restarting systems, applications and workloads at remote locations.
VM Recovery Manger HA
Provides the VM restart based HA management.
VM Recovery Manager DR
Formerly called Geographically Dispersed Resiliency (GDR), provides VM restart based HA or DR capabilities.
Deploy superior virtualization solutions for AIX, Linux and IBM i clients.
Accelerate IBM Power Systems virtualization and cloud management.
IBM Power clients run mission-critical workloads on Power and need an ultra secure and reliable infrastructure.