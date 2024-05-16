Home Compute and servers Power VM Recovery Manager for Power IBM VM Recovery Manager for Power
IBM VM Recovery Manager for IBM Power® is a high availability and disaster recovery software solution for AIX®, IBM i and Linux® environments on IBM Power servers.

Streamline the process of recovery with easy-to-use automation software, installation services and remote-based support. IBM VM Recovery Manager for IBM Power can help reduce your need for expert-level skills, shorten recovery times, improve your recovery point objective and better manage backups amid growing data volumes.
Modernize with an agile hybrid cloud experience
Benefits Achieve high availability

Automation software helps Power users restart virtual machines to a backup environment, local or remote, for high availability and disaster recovery operations.

 Reduce costs

If the application does not require PowerHA® clustering, this solution avoids the cost of duplicate software licenses and the added complexity of implementing and managing traditional clusters.

 Conduct compliance testing

Fail-over automation and rehearsal streamlines enables disaster recovery testing without disruption to production environments.

 Streamline recovery

The solution provides an automated way to manage data replication and the server and network management tasks associated with restarting systems, applications and workloads at remote locations.
VM Recovery Manager versions

VM Recovery Manger HA

Provides the VM restart based HA management.

 Learn more

VM Recovery Manager DR

Formerly called Geographically Dispersed Resiliency (GDR), provides VM restart based HA or DR capabilities.

 Learn more
Related products IBM PowerVM®

Deploy superior virtualization solutions for AIX, Linux and IBM i clients.

 IBM PowerVC

Accelerate IBM Power Systems virtualization and cloud management.

 IBM Power Virtual Server

IBM Power clients run mission-critical workloads on Power and need an ultra secure and reliable infrastructure.
