Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service  Support

Get the most from your IBM Planning Analytics investment. Stay current, connected, secure and supported throughout the entire lifecycle

Book a live demo
Software updates What's new?

Go to IBM Documentation for the latest on what's new in IBM Planning Analytics.

         Learn more     Product lifecycle

    View IBM Planning Analytics general availability and end-of-support dates to see if it’s time to download a newer VRM.

         Learn more     Ready to upgrade?

    Use your software subscription and support benefits to download the latest version or release.

         Learn more
    Connect with Planning Analytics users
    Connect with Planning Analytics users Share best practices, post questions, get answers, attend events, and connect with IBM experts and Planning Analytics users. Visit and join the community
    Security Bulletins Go to IBM Product Security Central. Search for ‘Planning Analytics’. Filter results by product, severity, or publish date. Search security bulletins
    IBM Planning Analytics Support

    Open a case, download fixes, search for tech docs, and view known issues (Authorized Program Analysis Reports or APARs) to help you troubleshoot, prevent and resolve issues for:

         Register with IBM Support

    Access to IBM Support requires registration, an IBM Customer Number (ICN) and approval from your site administrator.

         Get started     Subscribe to My Notifications

    Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.

         Sign up for My Notifications
    Take the next step

    IBM offers additional support options for Planning Analytics across its entire product lifecycle. Choose the option that’s right for you.

         Learn more about IBM Support offerings Advanced Support

    A perfect addition to distributed software and SaaS offerings. Advanced Support provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base S&S.

         Learn more     Extended Support

    An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of-support date. Extended Support gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.

         Learn more     Sustained Support

    A must-have when running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing. Sustained Support provides up to 5 additional years to plan for what's next.

         Learn more