IBM Sterling Order Management is purpose-built to speed up B2B commerce growth
For enterprises looking to accelerate B2B commerce growth, IBM Sterling® Order Management enhances customer experiences, helps increase revenue and improves operational margins—all while supporting sustainability goals. Using multi-enterprise inventory visibility to help companies deliver perfect orders consistently, the order management system (OMS) reduces manual effort and costly errors through the digitization of fulfillment processes and the automation of workflows. Streamlining these processes prevents inventory wastage and helps organizations operationalize sustainability.
IBM Sterling Order Management solution brief
Fill critical gaps in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and commerce platforms, purpose-built capabilities and intelligence for complex, multi-enterprise B2B order management.
Flexibly adapt your order management technology to your business strategy, rather than the other way around.
Lower your total cost of ownership with a roadmap that facilitates development and provides resource-light transformation and always-on commerce.
ERP systems were not built to support order management, and many homegrown systems cannot scale to support demands for automation. True order orchestration enables you to manage incoming product orders without handling paper and with the confidence to exceed customer expectations.
Managing order orchestration with countless stock keeping unit is a critical task, especially when you have contractual service level agreements to meet. An order management system that integrates and automates customer requests from order entry through fulfillment makes the most of your data.
Meeting digital commerce demands in an efficient and holistic way is challenging without a view of available-to-promise inventory. By creating a unified view of enterprise inventory, order management software can maximize productivity and improve fill rates across the supply chain.
This IDC technology spotlight explores the ways in which B2B sellers are challenged to evolve their order management to be agile and better serve their customers.
An omnichannel order and inventory management system empowers your business to maximize results by automating business rules that are right for your customers and your company.
ERPs weren’t built to meet today’s B2B customer expectations. Learn how to better manage inventory, handle order velocity, and meet fulfillment commitments.
Customize your order management system with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management or extend its capabilities through add-ons.
Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.
Transform and automate configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services.
Give your customer service representatives access to critical order fulfillment system features in a UI designed for call centers.
Help store associates provide superior customer service, increasing customer engagement and larger cart sizes.
Manage your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by AI and machine learning.