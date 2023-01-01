Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Order Management B2B Order Management

IBM Sterling Order Management is purpose-built to speed up B2B commerce growth

A platform to support B2B complexity and your sustainability goals

For enterprises looking to accelerate B2B commerce growth, IBM Sterling® Order Management enhances customer experiences, helps increase revenue and improves operational margins—all while supporting sustainability goals. Using multi-enterprise inventory visibility to help companies deliver perfect orders consistently, the order management system (OMS) reduces manual effort and costly errors through the digitization of fulfillment processes and the automation of workflows. Streamlining these processes prevents inventory wastage and helps organizations operationalize sustainability.

Five signs your B2B needs a modern order management system.

IBM Sterling Order Management solution brief
Benefits Enhance your ERP

Fill critical gaps in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and commerce platforms, purpose-built capabilities and intelligence for complex, multi-enterprise B2B order management.

 Adapt to any business complexity

Flexibly adapt your order management technology to your business strategy, rather than the other way around.

 Improve scalability and performance

Lower your total cost of ownership with a roadmap that facilitates development and provides resource-light transformation and always-on commerce.
Built for your business
Manufacturing

ERP systems were not built to support order management, and many homegrown systems cannot scale to support demands for automation. True order orchestration enables you to manage incoming product orders without handling paper and with the confidence to exceed customer expectations.

Aftermarket parts

Managing order orchestration with countless stock keeping unit is a critical task, especially when you have contractual service level agreements to meet. An order management system that integrates and automates customer requests from order entry through fulfillment makes the most of your data.

Wholesale and distribution

Meeting digital commerce demands in an efficient and holistic way is challenging without a view of available-to-promise inventory. By creating a unified view of enterprise inventory, order management software can maximize productivity and improve fill rates across the supply chain.

Case Studies

We now have better visibility into inventory and orders across our global supply network. This clarity helps us optimize stock levels to reduce inventory carrying costs, and ensure that orders are fulfilled in a timely, accurate manner, which in turn boosts customer satisfaction. Bob McAdoo Vice President, Worldwide Business Systems Parker Hannifin Explore the case study Their (IBM Sterling) overall product enhancements outpace their competitors and continue to be the clear leaders when we’ve scored overall capability for every year of this report. Greg Buzek IHL Services Access the 2023 IHL report With IBM OMS, we have the capability in a consolidated platform to provide real-time inventory visibility and optimized order orchestration for our e-commerce channel, which will result in a better customer experience. Mohit Jain CIO Fleet Pride Automotive Supplies Learn why ERPs weren’t built to meet today’s B2B customer expectations
Resources Modernizing B2B Order Management for the Commerce of Tomorrow

This IDC technology spotlight explores the ways in which B2B sellers are challenged to evolve their order management to be agile and better serve their customers.

 Why B2B organizations need an advanced order and inventory management solution

An omnichannel order and inventory management system empowers your business to maximize results by automating business rules that are right for your customers and your company.

Why ERPs weren’t built to meet today’s B2B customer expectations

ERPs weren’t built to meet today’s B2B customer expectations. Learn how to better manage inventory, handle order velocity, and meet fulfillment commitments.

