AI integrations AI-powered chatbots

Provide real-time answers to common questions with IBM watsonx™ Assistant. Parse through user documentation and pull in FAQs to make governance, risk and compliance (GRC) knowledge available to all users.

 Categorize and map risks

Integrate with IBM Watson® Natural Language Understanding to select and map a precurated list of risk categorizations to specific controls, including IT incidents or Basel event type categories.

 End-to-end governance

Integrate with Knowledge Catalog to achieve the full value of metadata. Maintain a list of data assets and projects with private or sensitive information.

 Trusted AI models

Integrate with IBM Watson® OpenScale to analyze model interdependency and performance by looking at key metrics, such as model drifts, model fairness and explainability.

 AI model integration

Connect to models running on IBM Watson® Discovery and enable use cases such as automatic tag identification, text summarization, personally identifiable information (PII) detection, control definition analysis and issue categorization. 

 AI platform built for business

Put AI to work to unlock productivity and innovation with IBM watsonx™, our upcoming next-generation, enterprise-ready artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.
