Provide real-time answers to common questions with IBM watsonx™ Assistant. Parse through user documentation and pull in FAQs to make governance, risk and compliance (GRC) knowledge available to all users.
Integrate with IBM Watson® Natural Language Understanding to select and map a precurated list of risk categorizations to specific controls, including IT incidents or Basel event type categories.
Integrate with Knowledge Catalog to achieve the full value of metadata. Maintain a list of data assets and projects with private or sensitive information.
Integrate with IBM Watson® OpenScale to analyze model interdependency and performance by looking at key metrics, such as model drifts, model fairness and explainability.
Connect to models running on IBM Watson® Discovery and enable use cases such as automatic tag identification, text summarization, personally identifiable information (PII) detection, control definition analysis and issue categorization.