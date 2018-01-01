Try an interactive tour of IBM® OpenPages® to see how simple it is to identify risks, review regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
See how you can accelerate issue response and more with IBM OpenPages, an AI-driven, integrated platform that empowers you to manage risk and regulatory compliance across your entire organization.
Discover how organizations achieved a 249% ROI by avoiding regulatory penalties and reducing risk management efforts, according to the Forrester TEI report.
Explore how OpenPages supports risk identification, management, compliance monitoring and reporting, helping you confidently achieve your business objectives in a world of dynamic risk.
IBM is recognized in the August 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders report.
Join IBM and guest Gartner to learn how digital business strategies transform risk management.
Discover how IBM accelerated Citi’s AI journey by partnering in Citi’s audit transformation and serving as an innovator in AI.
See how SCOR uses IBM OpenPages to increase user engagement, streamline processes and bolster risk assessments across the enterprise with reduced effort.
Since joining IBM’s User Experience Program, Aviva has modernized its operational risk management solution with the help of new product enhancements to IBM OpenPages, opening up GRC capabilities to optimize the user experience.
Foster an organization-wide culture of total compliance, adapt to regulatory changes and empower your first line to make more risk-aware decisions.
Balance the opportunities for value creation with the risks involved in scaling generative AI.
Learn how AI governance helps an organization use AI in alignment with its values and strategies while maintaining compliance.
IBM is named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platform 2023.
This AI-powered GRC management solution centralizes siloed risk management and regulatory compliance functions.