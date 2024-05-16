Home Z software Z developer tools Open Enterprise SDK for Go IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go

Build fast and scalable applications on IBM z/OS

IBM® Open Enterprise SDK for Go is an industry-standard Go compiler optimized for the z/OS® platform. The Go compiler uses the latest z/Architecture® instructions to provide an exceptional implementation on the z/OS platform.

The IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go on z/OS streamlines Go application development and execution on IBM Z® systems. It uses Go's modern programming practices and rich ecosystem of packages, especially for cloud-enabled applications on z/OS. With Go's concise syntax and modular design, developers can deliver applications faster and with fewer lines of code, reducing costs while benefiting from the robust, secure and scalable z/OS environment.

IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go provides:

  • Enhanced development efficiency: Developers can use Go’s simplicity and efficiency for rapid application development, reducing time-to-market for new solutions.
  • Integration with z/OS ecosystem: It provides seamless integration with existing z/OS tools and services, ensuring compatibility and using existing infrastructure.
  • Optimized performance: The SDK ensures that Go applications are optimized for the high-performance and reliability standards of IBM Z systems.
What's new

Summary of features and enhancements for Open Enterprise SDK for Go

Use cases

Porting applications to z/OS Port applications to z/OS by adapting existing Go applications to run on z/OS, optimizing them for its unique environment. Use the Wharf program for automatic porting to automate much of the adaptation process, making it faster and easier to migrate applications to z/OS by handling many of the necessary adjustments automatically. Porting applications to z/OS Using Wharf for automatic porting
Database management Use Go to establish and manage databases. Direct read and write access to Virtual Storage Access Method (VSAM) and Db2® data sets via the Go recordio module. See example creating an employee database with key-sequenced data set (KSDS). Dedicated driver to access Db2 Direct access to VSAM databases
Go container on z/OS Colocate Go applications with critical z/OS assets to reduct response times and increate throughput. Create and run containerized Go applications on z/OS, utilizing containerization for deployment, scalability and management. IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go supports IBM z/OS Container Platform 1.1 Kubernetes and several additional capabilities. Read the blog
Interoperability Communicate and interoperate with existing business-critical applications written in COBOL, PL/I using the CGO function. Call into any C code during the execution of a Go program. Cgo callbacks
Creating RESTful servers Develop and deploy RESTful servers and localized packages with Go without needing the internet.
Connect compiled binary programs Use Go to call an outside script or binary program to achieve program interoperability. This allows developers to integrate Go applications with existing z/OS programs, enhancing functions and leveraging the strengths of both environments.
Features Crypto support

Extensive cryptographic algorithm support, which is needed by modern applications to secure data and/or communications.

 Crypto acceleration Comprehensive libraries

A rich set of standard and third-party libraries for diverse programming tasks.

 Open source and community driven

Continuously improved by a growing community, ensuring access to the latest tools and modules.

 Go development community
Compare editions

The PAX download format is popular in UNIX environments, including z/OS UNIX System Services, and offers a DIY installation experience. SMP/E installable images and their fix packs can be managed in the convenient SMP/E tracking tool. The SMP/E Bill of Materials include an Entitlement memo to access Go container image available to download on the IBM Cloud Container Registry.

Upgrade to world-class IBM support to open service requests, which are addressed in documented turnaround times.
Which option is right for you? PAX edition

PAX archive installable format for a DIY installation. Use your existing IBMid for access or create one upon registration.

 Download now SMP/E edition

SMP/E (CBPDO, ServerPac) installable format can easily manage updates. Recommended for production deployments. Available through Shopz.

 Obtain from Shopz

No license charge

Run your own applications

Full functions

Includes Go on z/OS container image

IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S)

No

Optional

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Technical details

Hardware requirements

  • IBM Z server that supports z/OS 2.5 (5650-ZOS) or 3.1


Software requirements

  • z/OS 2.5 or 3.1
  • IBM z/OS UNIX System Services must be enabled on systems on which IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go is run
Installation and configuration instructions

Open Enterprise SDK for Go is available in three installation formats, SMP/E, PAX and the container image. Select the installation format that applies to you:

 PAX edition SMP/E edition Go container image

Frequently asked questions

It is available with no license charge. Optional Subscription and Support (S&S) is available.

Go applications are not IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP)-eligible. Clients may be eligible for Tailored Fit Pricing under New Application Solution pricing model for new production workloads to isolate Go on z/OS workloads without impacting overall costs of existing workloads. Talk to your IBM account representative.

See Obtain the SMP/E edition and optional support of IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go.
How to Learn how to use Go-based utilities to achieve faster execution and lower cost for customers.

Accelerate code for crypto algorithms to make it run multiple times faster and maintain security for crypto operations.

Learn how to use the core debug functionality of z/OS debugger to debug Go applications.

Learn how to debug a program compiled with IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go by using z/OS debugger.

Use Protocol Buffers to serialize data and run a client-server application with gRPC in Go.

Learn how to implement GraphQL APIs with Go on IBM z/OS, providing practical integration insights.

Next steps

Discover IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

