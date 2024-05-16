Build fast and scalable applications on IBM z/OS
IBM® Open Enterprise SDK for Go is an industry-standard Go compiler optimized for the z/OS® platform. The Go compiler uses the latest z/Architecture® instructions to provide an exceptional implementation on the z/OS platform.
The IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go on z/OS streamlines Go application development and execution on IBM Z® systems. It uses Go's modern programming practices and rich ecosystem of packages, especially for cloud-enabled applications on z/OS. With Go's concise syntax and modular design, developers can deliver applications faster and with fewer lines of code, reducing costs while benefiting from the robust, secure and scalable z/OS environment.
IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go provides:
Summary of features and enhancements for Open Enterprise SDK for Go
Extensive cryptographic algorithm support, which is needed by modern applications to secure data and/or communications.
A rich set of standard and third-party libraries for diverse programming tasks.
Continuously improved by a growing community, ensuring access to the latest tools and modules.
The PAX download format is popular in UNIX environments, including z/OS UNIX System Services, and offers a DIY installation experience. SMP/E installable images and their fix packs can be managed in the convenient SMP/E tracking tool. The SMP/E Bill of Materials include an Entitlement memo to access Go container image available to download on the IBM Cloud Container Registry.
Upgrade to world-class IBM support to open service requests, which are addressed in documented turnaround times.
PAX archive installable format for a DIY installation. Use your existing IBMid for access or create one upon registration.
SMP/E (CBPDO, ServerPac) installable format can easily manage updates. Recommended for production deployments. Available through Shopz.
No license charge
Run your own applications
Full functions
Includes Go on z/OS container image
IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S)
No
Optional
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Hardware requirements
Software requirements
Open Enterprise SDK for Go is available in three installation formats, SMP/E, PAX and the container image. Select the installation format that applies to you:
It is available with no license charge. Optional Subscription and Support (S&S) is available.
Go applications are not IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP)-eligible. Clients may be eligible for Tailored Fit Pricing under New Application Solution pricing model for new production workloads to isolate Go on z/OS workloads without impacting overall costs of existing workloads. Talk to your IBM account representative.