The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite (MAS) comes in two packages: client managed software or software as a service (SaaS). MAS is purchased using a simplified licensing and usage model leveraging a credit-based system called AppPoints. This provides the flexibility to easily add functionality and users, scale your business, and pay only for what you use with a single entitlement.
Entry level for asset management, maintenance and health, and product quality inspections. Digitized field support via mobile devices and user platforms for easy AI computer vision model builds.
Full Maximo Application Suite Software offering for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) + Asset Performance Management (APM) + Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) combined into a single offering.
Broader operational flexibility with additional features for clients with specific needs. Highly configurable option for selecting specific maintenance, disaster recovery or data retention requirements.
Maximo Manage, Health, Reliability Strategies, Mobile, Scheduler
Maximo Visual Inspection
Maximo Industry Solutions
Maximo Monitor, Predict, Assist and Schedule Optimizer
Maximo IT
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Price
Extend for option details
Maintenance: Starting under USD $40K per year
Inspection: Starting under USD $45K per year
See pricing estimator or request a quote
Request a quote
Request a quote
App Points
Extend for option details
Maintenance: Starting at 150
Inspection: 175
Starting at 300
Varies
Varies
Capacity limit
Extend for option details
Maintenance:
Inspection:
No limits
No limits
No limits
Deployment
Cloud
Cloud
Cloud
Cloud/On Prem/Hybrid
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
The differences between these options are reflected in the table above. You can make an informed decision based on your specific business needs by choosing the best management model for you, deployment options, and the level of customizations you need.
No, thanks to the AppPoints system you only need to install the components you want to deploy.
MAS can be deployed on prem, through hyperscalers (client managed on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other clouds), or as SaaS through AWS.
Yes, the IBM Maximo Application Suite includes all the supporting software required to install, implement, and use it including IBM Cloud Pak® for Data (CP4D), OpenShift, DB2, and WAS Liberty. For the included programs, there’s no additional purchase required when you’re using them within the suite.
Yes, there’s a guided trial available for two of the capabilities offered with the Maximo Application Suite: Manage (enterprise asset management) and Health (predictive maintenance). You can sign up for trial here.
In addition, there’s a self-guided Maximo Visual Inspection demo for which you can sign up here. There’s also the option of requesting a live demo with a technical expert by filling this form here.
A Subscription License is a minimum 12-month non-cancellable agreement between you and IBM. This means that you agree to pay for the complete commitment term, and it allows you to renew or to terminate at the end of the term.