Licensing overview

The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite (MAS) comes in two packages: client managed software or software as a service (SaaS). MAS is purchased using a simplified licensing and usage model leveraging a credit-based system called AppPoints. This provides the flexibility to easily add functionality and users, scale your business, and pay only for what you use with a single entitlement.

Product options
Essentials Two options - Maintenance and Inspection MAS SaaS

Entry level for asset management, maintenance and health, and product quality inspections. Digitized field support via mobile devices and user platforms for easy AI computer vision model builds.

 Standard MAS SaaS

Full Maximo Application Suite Software offering for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) + Asset Performance Management (APM) + Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) combined into a single offering.

 Get a price estimate Premium MAS SaaS

Broader operational flexibility with additional features for clients with specific needs. Highly configurable option for selecting specific maintenance, disaster recovery or data retention requirements.

 Software only Client Managed

Maximo Manage, Health, Reliability Strategies, Mobile, Scheduler

 Available in Maintenance

Maximo Visual Inspection

 Available in Inspection

Maximo Industry Solutions

 Select Industry Solutions are available Select Industry Solutions are available All Industry Solutions are available

Maximo Monitor, Predict, Assist and Schedule Optimizer

Maximo IT
  • Non Prod Environment
  • Additional User capacity
 Available in Maintenance

N/A
  • Choice of preferred AWS region (US, Canada, Germany, Singapore or Australia)

N/A
  • Additional Non Prod Environment

N/A
  • DB2 or SQL Database Support
  • Flexible Scheduling of Upgrades
  • Extended Scheduling of Upgrades
  • Enhanced Disaster Recovery / Backup & Restore
  • Extended Data Retention Periods
  • Deployment Validation for Regulated Industries

N/A

Price

Maintenance: Starting under USD $40K per year

Inspection: Starting under USD $45K per year

See pricing estimator or request a quote

Request a quote

Request a quote

App Points

Maintenance: Starting at 150

Inspection: 175

Starting at 300

Varies

Varies

Capacity limit

Maintenance: 

  • 1 environment
  • Up to 25 users
  • Up to 100 work orders / hour
  • Up to 1,000 health formula scores / hour
  • MAS Scheduler included

Inspection: 

  • 1 environment
  • Capacity to train one model at a time
  • Up to 5 client devices
  • Up to 10K inferences / hour
  • Up to 500 GB storage

No limits

No limits

No limits

Deployment

Cloud    

Cloud

Cloud

Cloud/On Prem/Hybrid

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

Frequently asked questions

How do I decide which pricing package is best suited for me?

The differences between these options are reflected in the table above. You can make an informed decision based on your specific business needs by choosing the best management model for you, deployment options, and the level of customizations you need.

 Do I need to purchase access to all the applications within the suite?

No, thanks to the AppPoints system you only need to install the components you want to deploy.

 What are AppPoints?

AppPoints are credits or units of value by which the suite can be licensed. Each application and user type requires a specific number of AppPoints.

 Can I choose which hyperscaler cloud service provider I want to deploy IBM Maximo Application Suite?

MAS can be deployed on prem, through hyperscalers (client managed on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other clouds), or as SaaS through AWS.

 Is Red Hat® OpenShift® included with MAS?

Yes, the IBM Maximo Application Suite includes all the supporting software required to install, implement, and use it including IBM Cloud Pak® for Data (CP4D), OpenShift, DB2, and WAS Liberty. For the included programs, there’s no additional purchase required when you’re using them within the suite.

 Is there a trial available for me to test the capabilities of IBM Maximo before purchase?

Yes, there’s a guided trial available for two of the capabilities offered with the Maximo Application Suite: Manage (enterprise asset management) and Health (predictive maintenance). You can sign up for trial here.

In addition, there’s a self-guided Maximo Visual Inspection demo for which you can sign up here. There’s also the option of requesting a live demo with a technical expert by filling this form here.

 What is the minimum term for the contract?

A Subscription License is a minimum 12-month non-cancellable agreement between you and IBM. This means that you agree to pay for the complete commitment term, and it allows you to renew or to terminate at the end of the term.
