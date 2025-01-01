Optimize asset reliability and lifespan through AI-powered condition-based maintenance with IBM® Asset Performance Management
Your critical assets require an optimal preventive maintenance schedule to ensure optimal performance. But that’s just part of the equation. The right maintenance practice is essential in moving your maintenance from reactive to proactive.
Implementing IBM’s APM software to monitor the performance of your assets can help you detect future degradation so that you can be proactive in addressing problems before they happen. Condition-based maintenance can extend the life of your critical assets, reduce your overall maintenance costs and reduce unplanned downtime.
Extend the economic life of critical assets by performing the right maintenance at the right time. Ongoing monitoring with IBM® Maximo® Asset Performance Management software helps maximize uptime and avoid unnecessary repairs.
Shift to proactive maintenance, lowering costs associated with emergency repairs, unplanned downtime and inefficient resource use, all while improving your bottom line.
Prevent costly breakdowns with condition-based maintenance by monitoring sensor and operational data from your assets. This approach helps trigger the right maintenance at the right time, guarding against early failures and avoiding urgent, unplanned repairs.
With an optimal maintenance schedule and a condition-based maintenance practice in place for continuous improvement, assets are not only more reliable and available, they perform better.
Stay connected to your operations continuously. Maximo integrates with IoT sensors to provide continuous, real-time monitoring of your most valuable assets. By capturing data like vibration, temperature and pressure, you gain early visibility into performance issues—enabling faster, smarter responses that prevent costly downtime.
Move beyond guesswork with metrics that matter. Maximo lets you create and track key performance indicators such as health scores, risk scores and degradation rates. These data-driven KPIs give you a clear picture of asset condition and help your teams prioritize maintenance activities based on actual need—not just time or usage.
Bring clarity to complexity with Maximo modern dashboards. Easily visualize the condition, performance and risk levels of all your assets in one intuitive interface. From high-level overviews to granular drill-downs, you get the full picture needed to support faster decisions and more effective maintenance planning.
Don’t wait for failure—act before it happens. Maximo empowers you to take informed, proactive steps to mitigate risk and maintain uptime. Whether it’s scheduling condition-based work orders or triggering automated alerts, you reduce unplanned outages and extend the life of your critical assets.
Get started with a demo or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Maximo real estate and facilities.