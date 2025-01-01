Maximo condition-based maintenance with Asset Performance Management (APM)

Optimize asset reliability and lifespan through AI-powered condition-based maintenance with IBM® Asset Performance Management

Optimize performance with effective maintenance practices

Your critical assets require an optimal preventive maintenance schedule to ensure optimal performance. But that’s just part of the equation. The right maintenance practice is essential in moving your maintenance from reactive to proactive.

Implementing IBM’s APM software to monitor the performance of your assets can help you detect future degradation so that you can be proactive in addressing problems before they happen. Condition-based maintenance can extend the life of your critical assets, reduce your overall maintenance costs and reduce unplanned downtime.
Optimize asset lifespan

Extend the economic life of critical assets by performing the right maintenance at the right time. Ongoing monitoring with IBM® Maximo® Asset Performance Management software helps maximize uptime and avoid unnecessary repairs.
Reduce maintenance costs

Shift to proactive maintenance, lowering costs associated with emergency repairs, unplanned downtime and inefficient resource use, all while improving your bottom line.
Minimize unplanned downtime

Prevent costly breakdowns with condition-based maintenance by monitoring sensor and operational data from your assets. This approach helps trigger the right maintenance at the right time, guarding against early failures and avoiding urgent, unplanned repairs.
Improve asset performance

With an optimal maintenance schedule and a condition-based maintenance practice in place for continuous improvement, assets are not only more reliable and available, they perform better.
What you can do

Continuously monitor your critical assets Create KPIs to show the condition of your assets Visualize all aspects of asset performance in one place Take action to reduce risk
Take the next steps

