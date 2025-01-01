Your critical assets require an optimal preventive maintenance schedule to ensure optimal performance. But that’s just part of the equation. The right maintenance practice is essential in moving your maintenance from reactive to proactive.

Implementing IBM’s APM software to monitor the performance of your assets can help you detect future degradation so that you can be proactive in addressing problems before they happen. Condition-based maintenance can extend the life of your critical assets, reduce your overall maintenance costs and reduce unplanned downtime.