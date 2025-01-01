Home

Asset management

Maximo

 Maximo Accelerators: Powering innovation through partnership
Enhance Maximo® with specialized solutions from the Accelerator Catalog
Book live demo
Hand touching an interconnected network of transportation, manufacturing, and energy sectors

Accelerate your Maximo journey with a thriving ecosystem of partner-developed solutions

Gain access to a robust catalog of ecosystem-built solutions that extend Maximo Application Suite, enhancing capabilities and accelerating time to value. From targeted content to advanced applications, the accelerators help streamline operations and drive better business outcomes.
MACS Enterprise Asset Management Solution powered by IBM Maximo Application Suite - MEAM MAS

 

MEAM is a fully hosted solution by MACS, built on IBM Maximo, offering mobile access, mapping, crew management and analytics for asset-intensive industries.

 Read more MBSE - Model Based System Engineering

 

MBSE enables engineers to design products with a digital model, linking requirements and architectures, reducing documentation and simplifying design changes.

 Read more iX GENIE

 

Top AR solution enhancing frontline worker productivity with AR work instructions, supporting AR/VR glasses, smartphones and tablets for cross-platform use.

 Read more TreeView

 

Easily drill down assets and locations with the intuitive TreeView component for quick, precise work on assets, work orders and locations.

 Read more IBM Maximo detection and prediction for air compressors

 

Detect anomalies and predict failures in 2-stage rotary air compressors using AI/ML, with adaptable frameworks for various industrial applications.

 Read more IBM Maximo Cluster Performance Insights

 

A utility using snapshots to optimize MAS deployment with best practices, pinpointing issues and providing actionable insights.

 Read more IBM Maximo Manage Complex Assets

 

IBM Maximo Manage Complex Assets helps maintain critical, high-value assets across industries like rail, marine and space using non-specific terminology.

 Read more IBM Maximo reliability strategies custom FMEA Loader

 

The service offers an FMEA strategies template and upload to the Reliability Strategies Library. Available through a partner or IBM Expert Labs.

 Read more IBM Maximo Test Automation Framework

 

Validate IBM Maximo processes using certified configurations, creating QA test cases and scripts for asset and work management processes and documenting.

 Read more
Next steps

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite.

 Take the product tour