Gain access to a robust catalog of ecosystem-built solutions that extend Maximo Application Suite, enhancing capabilities and accelerating time to value. From targeted content to advanced applications, the accelerators help streamline operations and drive better business outcomes.
MEAM is a fully hosted solution by MACS, built on IBM Maximo, offering mobile access, mapping, crew management and analytics for asset-intensive industries.
MBSE enables engineers to design products with a digital model, linking requirements and architectures, reducing documentation and simplifying design changes.
Top AR solution enhancing frontline worker productivity with AR work instructions, supporting AR/VR glasses, smartphones and tablets for cross-platform use.
Easily drill down assets and locations with the intuitive TreeView component for quick, precise work on assets, work orders and locations.
Detect anomalies and predict failures in 2-stage rotary air compressors using AI/ML, with adaptable frameworks for various industrial applications.
A utility using snapshots to optimize MAS deployment with best practices, pinpointing issues and providing actionable insights.
IBM Maximo Manage Complex Assets helps maintain critical, high-value assets across industries like rail, marine and space using non-specific terminology.
The service offers an FMEA strategies template and upload to the Reliability Strategies Library. Available through a partner or IBM Expert Labs.
Validate IBM Maximo processes using certified configurations, creating QA test cases and scripts for asset and work management processes and documenting.