imaginX LLC

imaginX, through its flagship product, iXGenie, transforms industrial solutions with immersive virtual and augmented reality simulations, enabling teams to train on complex equipment and processes without disrupting operations. Its digital twin technology allows for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, improving efficiency and minimizing downtime. With Watson AI-powered insights and customizable scenarios, iXGenie optimizes training, safety protocols, and operational workflows, driving higher productivity and reducing costs.

