Home

Partner Plus

Company

imaginX LLC

imaginX LLC

imaginX specializes in creating cutting-edge virtual reality solutions that empower industry through immersive digital twin experiences.

Company Overview

imaginX, through its flagship product, iXGenie, transforms industrial solutions with immersive virtual and augmented reality simulations, enabling teams to train on complex equipment and processes without disrupting operations. Its digital twin technology allows for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, improving efficiency and minimizing downtime. With Watson AI-powered insights and customizable scenarios, iXGenie optimizes training, safety protocols, and operational workflows, driving higher productivity and reducing costs.

Address

7322 Southwest Fwy, Houston, Texas 77074, United States of America

Telephone

+1 2088814945

Website

http://www.imaginxavr.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.