Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Intelligent Promising IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising: Resources
Explore videos, demos, expert blog posts and more to learn more about IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising features and capabilities
Start the free 30-day trial
Dashboard with charts, graphs and maps
Resources IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising overview

Preserve brand trust by providing shoppers with greater certainty, choice and transparency across their buying journey.

 Discovery to delivery: Transform the shopper’s journey

Discover how IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising stays on top of the dynamic environment of e-commerce.

 The future of order management

Learn how IBM Sterling® order management systems foster freedom of technology choice.

 IBM Sterling Inventory Visibility overview

Find out how IBM Sterling Inventory Visibility can help you see, sell and manage your inventory more profitably.

Three reasons why you need a better view of your inventory

Learn how inventory visibility software can help you move to omnichannel commerce and meet demand for expanded fulfillment options.

 Discovery to Delivery: Transforming the shopper buying journey

Get hands-on with this interactive demo to learn how IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising supports retailers to meet growing shopper demands.

 The perfect order, every time

Explore the new standard in omnichannel fulfillment to get at the heart of extraordinary customer experiences in this self-paced demo.

 Inventory management and your omnichannel retail dream

Learn how to create seamless experiences for your customers.

 Stay true to customer promises during times of uncertainty

Discover why intelligent visibility of your supply chain is key to managing through disruption.

 Three ways AI can help solve inventory management challenges

See how AI can optimize inventory management by helping to access information on a global scale.

 Do you need to invest in a new order management system?

Find out when and why it’s important to update your order management system.

 Does my fulfillment operation really need AI?

Explore the potential benefits of AI to fulfillment operations and the types of companies that benefit most.
Take the next step

Book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising or deploy with help from IBM Business Partners.

 Explore the interactive demo