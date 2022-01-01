Inventory promising is no longer just about providing delivery estimates. With its IBM's innovative capabilities, IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising software is taking the concept to a new level by offering a comprehensive platform that transforms the way retailers manage and fulfill orders. From real-time delivery promises to predictive analytics, our approach goes beyond simply providing an estimated arrival date to shoppers. With this state-of-the-art technology, retailers can now better manage their inventory, optimizing the availability of the right products at the right time and place.
increase in online sales with estimated arrival date across product listing pages (PLP) and detail pages.1
increase in online sales by reducing returns through accurate and on-time order delivery.1
of shoppers would cancel their cart due to a mismatch between expectations for delivery date and actual delivery date.1
Certainty of product availability, delivery estimates, actual delivery and prompt customer service.
Choice for how you order, where and when the order is delivered or picked up and of your post-order service options.
Transparency of the entire order journey, from order tracking to returns.
Profitability in driving higher commerce conversions and in-store sales, and upselling of related products.