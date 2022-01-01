Inventory promising is no longer just about providing delivery estimates. With its IBM's innovative capabilities, IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising software is taking the concept to a new level by offering a comprehensive platform that transforms the way retailers manage and fulfill orders. From real-time delivery promises to predictive analytics, our approach goes beyond simply providing an estimated arrival date to shoppers. With this state-of-the-art technology, retailers can now better manage their inventory, optimizing the availability of the right products at the right time and place.