Thank you for signing up for the IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising Trial. The trial offering is a 30-day, free trial.
You will receive an email within a few minutes with next steps to access the IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising trial, where you can explore how IBM can help you increase sales and acquire new customers with real-time inventory visibility, accurate delivery date promise and fulfillment optimization.
In the trial, you can try product capabilities including:
The trial is free.
The trial lasts for 30 days.
This is a read-only user navigation through the product and a walk through a shopper’s buyer experience.
We recommend that they request access to the trial separately so that they can have full 30-day access.
IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising and the trial run on your internet browser. You don’t need to download any software.
The trial length is limited to 30 days. To continue exploring after 30 days, you can request access to the trial again, or you can book a consultation.
After 30 days, your username and password automatically expire. You don’t need to manually cancel the trial.
IBM Support can tell you and IBM will expose a self service portal in the future with the information on entitlements and usage.
You will be charged based on the contracted terms of overage use as per the price structure of your edition.
If you are consuming more APIs and Events consistently than your current tier, then it is advised to upgrade to next tier. Next tier always provides more functionality along with additional inventory actions.
Click on the "Let's talk" button on the bottom right.
Yes, you can request a consultation from the Talk to an Expert link at the bottom of our product webpage.
You can request a consultation to discuss and address your use case with an IBM Sales Consultant who can provide a personalized demo. You can also visit the product webpage and the IBM Sterling Order & Inventory Management solutions webpage for more information.
Trial accounts can be upgraded to paid subscriptions any time during or after the trial period. You can review purchasing options for Sterling Intelligent Promising here.
You can access a free course here.
You should request a consultation and a salesperson can facilitate the path to a proof of concept environment.
Please check this link for more details on APIs.
For additional help, please engage our Order Management & Fulfillment Community or contact IBM Support at the following e-mail address: sip@watson-media.zendesk.com