Provide an accurate delivery promise at every interaction. Provide multiple delivery and pickup options to your customer from landing page, product details page and cart and checkout. 1%—3% increase in online sales with estimated delivery date (EDD) across product list and detail pages.
Improve digital conversions, real-time global inventory visibility and in-store sales while increasing omnichannel profitability. 6%—12% reduction in online order fulfillment shipping costs by optimizing sourcing decisions and reducing split shipments.
Use AI-powered data to recommend promising decisions based on customer choice or cost efficiencies. 3%—7% reduction in overall inventory costs by avoiding costs associated with excess inventory and by reducing investment in inventory working capital.
Starting as low as USD 700 per month
Manage inventory across your network accurately
Expand to global-scale business operations
Minimum annual order lines
100,000
100,000
100,000
Transaction APIs and events per order line
300
500
800
Unlimited fulfillment locations
Carrier configuration management
Rule-based promising
Consider fulfillment location processing time
Consider fulfillment location lead time
Consider fulfillment location capacity
Consider carrier pickup schedules
Earliest delivery promise
Minimize shipment promise
Rule-based safety stock
Cost-based promising
Future inventory promising
Real-time inventory visibility
Consider transfer rules in promising
Node level inventory
Distribution group availability
Real-time inventory and EDD at product search
Inventory audit and search
Availability event publish
Results explainer
Benefits reporting
AI-based optimization with markdown avoidance
AI-based optimization with stockout avoidance
Sustainable outcomes
ROI benefits
Feedback analysis
Customization and extensibility
API first (headless)
oAuth support
JWT support
Administration UI
Inventory actions (APIs and events) throttle threshold
30 million
50 million
80 million
Localization support
Events
Data export to cloud object storage
AI/ML platform
Technical support
Standard support
Standard support
Standard support
Billing
Monthly, quarterly or yearly
Monthly, quarterly or yearly
Monthly, quarterly or yearly
Uptime SLA
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
Premium support
Additional transaction API and events
Million (unit)
Million (unit)
Million (unit)
Additional test instances
Billed monthly
Billed monthly
Billed monthly
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
An orderline is any line item in an order that has a dollar value associated with it. If orderlines are not available in IBM Cloud®, they are equated with the number of entitled APIs or events termed as inventory actions.
Only transactional APIs related to supply, demand, availability, reservation, estimated delivery or pickup dates, or optimization will be counted against the entitlement. All enabled events raised will be counted against entitlements.
IBM Support can tell you and IBM will expose a self-service portal in the future with the information on entitlements and usage.
You will be charged based on the contracted terms of overage use as per the price structure of your edition.
If you are consuming more APIs and events consistently than your current tier, IBM advises you to upgrade to the next tier. The next tier provides more functionality along with additional inventory actions.
If your all-commodity volume is above USD 50,000, Premium support is available to purchase.
As part of any edition, you get a production and non-production environment. You can purchase additional non-production environments on demand.