Scala (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a multi paradigm programming languages, which combines elements from object oriented and functional programming styles. Scala is designed by Martin Odersky and mainly developed by his company Lightbend, together with a big open source community. Since Scala is one of the most commonly used functional programming language on the JVM, Instana’s Scala Monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management for applications and services written in Scala and other JVM languages.
To understand and optimize Scala application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic JVM Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:
Comprehensive Scala Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM instances, typical JVM metrics (like Garbage Collection data), and any application and service code deployed into the JVM instance.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Scala based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all JVM instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines not only the health of the JVM instances, but also for applications and services running inside.
Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Scala application instances – then deploys and configures Instana’s Scala Monitoring sensor without any manual effort, as well as additional sensors for technologies used in the Java applications running inside the JVM. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them. To monitor Java services health, additional metrics are also collected. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring Java instances couldn’t be easier.
To determine overall service health, the Instana Scala Monitoring sensor also collects KPIs on the monitored JVM-running environment to determine its health status.
With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues with individual JVM instances and and issues service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
Instana Scala Monitoring includes two types of data; Performance Metrics and Health Signatures:
Additional metrics are acquired based on technologies and frameworks deployed into the Scala applicatation or service.
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the
Instana Scala Management Documentation.
JVM Performance Data
JVM Health Signatures
