Scala (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a multi paradigm programming languages, which combines elements from object oriented and functional programming styles. Scala is designed by Martin Odersky and mainly developed by his company Lightbend, together with a big open source community. Since Scala is one of the most commonly used functional programming language on the JVM, Instana’s Scala Monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management for applications and services written in Scala and other JVM languages.

To understand and optimize Scala application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic JVM Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:

Discovery of JVM instances

Zero configuration health monitoring

Automatic tracing of HTTP service endpoints

Automatic code instrumentation for supported technologies (e.g. Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, and others)

Visualization of service dependency maps

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Automated application and service discovery

Comprehensive Scala Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM instances, typical JVM metrics (like Garbage Collection data), and any application and service code deployed into the JVM instance.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Scala based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all JVM instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines not only the health of the JVM instances, but also for applications and services running inside.