The Instana agent is packaged for Tanzu as a Tile that provides end-to-end automation in deploying and managing the Instana Agent across the entire Tanzu foundation whether using Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, services or any combination of the previous. The Instana Microservices Application Monitoring for Tanzu Tile is integrated into the Tanzu provisioning mechanisms. When new Tanzu Kubernetes Grid clusters or VMs are spawned, the Instana Agent is automatically installed on it, no restarts or manual configuration required. When deployed into the foundation, Instana automatically and continuously provides visibility at the K8s, cluster, container, infrastructure, and application level. Instana then organizes data into context rich dependency relationships with its Dynamic Graph backend model.

The Instana Microservices Application Monitoring for Tanzu Tile provides the same Observability capabilities in Tanzu Kubernetes Grid as it does for all other K8s environments. This includes: