Monitoring VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (formerly Pivotal Container Service, PKS) based microservice applications requires observability at every layer of your application stack. Instana automates the entire process of monitoring Kubernetes (K8s) containerized applications, including automatic discovery of all application components, platforms, containers, Kubernetes, and services. Once installed, Instana automatically discovers all Kubernetes, clusters, pods, and application components, deploys monitoring sensors for each, maps all application dependencies, and begins monitoring full stack application performance – with zero effort on your part.
The VMware website states, “VMWare Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (link resides outside ibm.com) is an Enterprise Kubernetes platform architected for rapid results, scaling, and reliability on any infrastructure.” Tanzu Kubernetes Grid includes dynamic load balancing, zero downtime updates, and automated health checks. With Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, K8s clusters deploy on-demand through the command line (CLI) and API. Tanzu Kubernetes Grid is available as a tile to be installed into VMware Tanzu (formerly Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF)) foundations alongside services and other runtimes, sharing BOSH (link resides outside ibm.com) as the underline provisioning and lifecycle management mechanism.
The Instana agent is packaged for Tanzu as a Tile that provides end-to-end automation in deploying and managing the Instana Agent across the entire Tanzu foundation whether using Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, services or any combination of the previous. The Instana Microservices Application Monitoring for Tanzu Tile is integrated into the Tanzu provisioning mechanisms. When new Tanzu Kubernetes Grid clusters or VMs are spawned, the Instana Agent is automatically installed on it, no restarts or manual configuration required. When deployed into the foundation, Instana automatically and continuously provides visibility at the K8s, cluster, container, infrastructure, and application level. Instana then organizes data into context rich dependency relationships with its Dynamic Graph backend model.
The Instana Microservices Application Monitoring for Tanzu Tile provides the same Observability capabilities in Tanzu Kubernetes Grid as it does for all other K8s environments. This includes:
With Instana’s automatic and continuous discovery, dependency mapping, metric monitoring, distributed tracing, anomaly detection, and analytics across the complete data set, you’ll always know what is happening within your Tanzu Kubernetes Grid based applications. Instana’s immediate, exact understanding of quality enables you to deliver better quality software, faster.
Whether using Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, Tanzu Application Service, or a combination of both, to get started all you need is an Instana Account. Installing Instana Microservices Application Monitoring Tile in OpsManager