MySQL monitoring is an important part of Instana’s AI Powered Application Monitoring solution. MySQL (link resides outside ibm.com) is an open-source Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) that is also available in an enterprise edition from the Oracle Corporation (link resides outside ibm.com). Data storage is done in tabulated rows with Structured Query Language (SQL) managing that data, and MySQL is an integral part of the open-source LAMP application stack.

After deployment into an application, Instana will automatically map out the entire infrastructure, identify all MySQL instances and deploy the mySQL Monitoring Sensor into each instance. The full application is also mapped, identifying how each microservice interacts with others, monitoring each instance and the application.