Microsoft .Net Monitoring

To effectively monitor .Net, Instana specifically interacts with the framework’s CLR, which is responsible for managing the actual applications running inside .Net. The CLR converts source code into machine-readable instructions for CPU execution. Instana will monitor this process from end to end, ensuring that performance is maintained, and automatically alerting if a configured failure state is present. A list of specific performance metrics collected from the CLR are as follows:

Instana will also monitor the CLR’s garbage collection in order to collect application and framework health states.

