Microsoft .Net Monitoring

Microsoft .Net is a software framework that integrates written source code and application software by utilizing two main components: Framework Class Library (FCL) and Common Language Runtime (CLR). It is capable accepting multiple programming languages, converting them all to Common Intermediate Language before executing on them. Instana enables .Net monitoring for different code-slevel and class library orchestrations, as well as the integrations with any and all applications running in the framework.
To effectively monitor .Net, Instana specifically interacts with the framework’s CLR, which is responsible for managing the actual applications running inside .Net. The CLR converts source code into machine-readable instructions for CPU execution. Instana will monitor this process from end to end, ensuring that performance is maintained, and automatically alerting if a configured failure state is present. A list of specific performance metrics collected from the CLR are as follows:
Instana will also monitor the CLR’s garbage collection in order to collect application and framework health states.
Please see Instana’s Documentation for more details.
Beginning with .Net 4.0, Instana supports application tracing within the .Net Framework. As Instana is primarily an out of the box APM solution, there are only two manual steps in configuring .Net tracing from Instana’s side. The traced metrics are as follows:
Please see Instana’s Documentation for more details.
