Instana AutoProfile is a production-grade performance profiler built for both production and development environments. It gives developers continuous and historical code-level view of application performance that is essential for locating CPU, memory allocation and I/O hot spots as well as latency bottlenecks. Included runtime metrics and error monitoring complement profiles for extensive performance analysis. Learn more by reading Instana’s AutoProfile Documentation.
Instana Java Profiling works on the following JVMs
Supported Hotspot JVM Version: 1.8.152 and higher
Supported Operating System: 64-bit Linux
Log into Your Instana Account.
Edit the agent configuration file
<agent_install_dir>/etc/instana/configuration.yaml:
com.instana.plugin.profiling.java:
enabled: true
Other configuration options include the
cpu-sampler-enabled option. Setting this to true enables SPU profiling. Additionally, contention profiling can be turned on by setting the contention-sampler-enabled parameter to true. That’s it – just a few parameters, and you’ve got continuous production profiling of your Java code.