Java Profiling
Instana AutoProfile is a production-grade performance profiler built for both production and development environments. It gives developers continuous and historical code-level view of application performance that is essential for locating CPU, memory allocation and I/O hot spots as well as latency bottlenecks. Included runtime metrics and error monitoring complement profiles for extensive performance analysis. Learn more by reading Instana’s AutoProfile Documentation.
Features
  • Continuous hot spot profiling of CPU usage and locks.
  • Health monitoring including CPU, memory, garbage collection and other runtime metrics.
  • Alerts on profile anomalies.
  • Team access.

    Learn more on the Analyzing Profiles documentation page (with screenshots).
Documentation

See full documentation for reference.
Supported environment

Instana Java Profiling works on the following JVMs
  • Amazon Corretto
  • Azul Zulu
  • OpenJDK
  • AdoptOpenJDK
  • Oracle HotSpot
  • Sun HotSpot

Supported Hotspot JVM Version: 1.8.152 and higher

Supported Operating System: 64-bit Linux
Getting started

Installing and configuring Java Autoprofile

Edit the agent configuration file

<agent_install_dir>/etc/instana/configuration.yaml:








com.instana.plugin.profiling.java: 

   enabled: true
Turning on CPU Profiles and Contention Profiles

Other configuration options include the

cpu-sampler-enabled

option. Setting this to true enables SPU profiling.
Additionally, contention profiling can be turned on by setting the

contention-sampler-enabled

parameter to true.

That’s it – just a few parameters, and you’ve got continuous production profiling of your Java code.

Learn about Analyzing Profiles in the AutoProfile documentation.

