Jaeger is a distributed tracing system, inspired by Google’s Dapper paper and OpenZipkin, originally released as open source by Uber Technologies. An extended part of Enterprise Observability, Jaeger gathers information about user request flows and performance measurements / indicators. By using the OpenTracing API, an open and vendor neutral API, Jaeger enables users to avoid vendor lock-in when identifying and collecting data for analysis of distributed applications – especially for application performance.

Jaeger enables developers to integrate tracing functionally into their custom codebase for insights and visibility into application behavior. Frameworks can also use Jaeger to bring tracing functions into their respective framework.