Instana’s Automatic Observability, APM and Infrastructure Monitoring platform includes support for automatic Google Compute Engine (GCE) monitoring. Google Compute Engine (GCE) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is one of the most commonly used hosted virtual machine solutions (i.e., IaaS or “Infrastructure As A Service”) on the market. It’s important to include GCE IaaS Monitoring as part of our overall infrastructure and application monitoring.

To help optimize application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s Enterprise Observability Platform goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive correlated Cloud, Infrastructure and Application monitoring capabilities:

Real-time discovery of dynamic Google Compute Engine instances and deployed services

Recognition of all GCE Start and Stop Events

Automatic code instrumentation for 10 different languages, including Java and Ruby monitoring

Automatic Discovery and mapping of Infrastructure and Application dependencies

Virtual machine resource and health monitoring

Comprehensive GCE Observability into both Infrastructure and Applications requires performance visibility not only for the virtual host, but also for any additional infrastructure, services and applications deployed onto the virtual machine.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the entire stack build around Google Compute Engine to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Google Compute Engine instances and their deployed service technologies, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the GCE VMs, as well as their services.