AWS RDS Monitoring is an important piece of Instana’s Cloud APM solution. AWS Relational Database Service (AWS RDS) is Amazon’s relational database product that comes packaged as a web service for private and enterprise customers and is available in several flavors of popular database including PostgreSQL, MySQL and MariaDB. AWS RDS allows cloud customers to easily implement relational databases into their system in a way that effortlessly scales to the environment size. If customers do not have the Amazon Management Console, they can use an API for installation.

After deployment into a client environment, Instana will automatically map out the entire infrastructure and identify how the different technologies are interacting with one another with its Dynamic Graph back-end model.