The Instana agent automatically detects the presence of Apache Solr and installs the Solr Monitoring sensor, along with the sensors for the JVM and process it is running on. Additionally, monitoring sensors for the OS and Docker, when applicable. This automation reduces the effort required by any operations team members to set up and maintain monitoring. Instana rapidly starts sending Solr performance and configuration data with a minimum of work.

Solr metrics that are tracked include: