Apache Solr (link resides outside ibm.com) is an open source full text search platform for the enterprise. It includes real time indexing, dynamic clustering and rich document (e.g. Word, PDF) handling. Solr is designed for scalability and fault tolerance. Instana Solr Monitoring includes metrics about performance, caching, configuration and more.
The Instana agent automatically detects the presence of Apache Solr and installs the Solr Monitoring sensor, along with the sensors for the JVM and process it is running on. Additionally, monitoring sensors for the OS and Docker, when applicable. This automation reduces the effort required by any operations team members to set up and maintain monitoring. Instana rapidly starts sending Solr performance and configuration data with a minimum of work.
Solr metrics that are tracked include:
Instana tracks the metrics and health signatures of Solr with 1-second granularity, raising an Event within 3 seconds for any performance anomalies. The use of Machine Learning and pattern detection, together with a curated Knowledge Base, makes Instana different from other monitoring solutions. The intelligence is built in, so there is no need to spend time creating and maintaining numerous health rules to trigger alerts.
Ready to improve your Solr performance? get started with Instana’s Solr Management documentation to learn how to install, configure and use Instana Solr Monitoring.