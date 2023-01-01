Unlock a 360-degree view of your application with real-time observability to reduce downtime. Don't miss out on this opportunity to optimize your performance.
Why Instana
End-to-End Automatic Observability
Instana enhance the resolution of issues faster with our cutting edge capabilities of automatic discovery and auto-tracing.
Proactively identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate, benefitting from a holistic view of your application infrastructure. Achieve comprehensive insight by mapping, monitoring, and tracing every production application across diverse cloud environments.
Democratized Observability
Navigating through the complexities of modernization can be challenging. However, observability should be effortless, straightforward, and applicable across various technology stacks.
Instana simplifies the process by eliminating the need for advanced skill sets and offering transparent pricing, making it accessible to all teams. Empower your teams with AI-powered observability, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and proactivity.
No Vendor Lock-In
Receive reliable support for your open-source platform without the concern of vendor lock-in.
Instana enhance the capabilities of your open-telemetry platform with our sensor integration, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis. Enjoy the flexibility of vendor-agnostic OTEL telemetry while benefiting from the value-added services provided by Instana’s advanced Real-Time Observability platform.
What to expect during the demo
In a short call, our technical specialist will:
Detail the Instana solution architecture and deployment options for your needs
Show how Instana continuously discovers and maps all services, ingests observability metrics, traces each request, profiles every process, and maps all application dependencies - automatically
Cover the transparent pricing structure of Instana
Industry recognition
The G2 Spring 2023 Application Performance Monitoring Grid Report highlights the features most appealing to IBM customers.
Read the G2 reviews
Take the next step
