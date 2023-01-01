Watch this demo video to learn how Instana's fully automated real-time observability platform puts performance data in context to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.
As software architecture paradigms evolve from monoliths to microservices, here’s how observability is helping developers take more responsibility for their programs, even after delivery.
You’ve relied on New Relic application monitoring but managing cloud-native applications requires a different approach.
Explore this beginner's guide to understand what is observability and how you can get started on your enterprise observability journey in three simple steps.
See how Instana on AWS automatically discovers application components, systems and microservices across your infrastructure and delivers high-precision observability every second.
Watch this webinar to learn about the requirements for DevOps and SRE teams to maintain SLAs and how instant SLA management can be achieved with Instana and Apica.
Learn how continuous development and continuous monitoring make a winning pair and why automated monitoring is becoming an imperative for successful CI/CD processes.
Whether you're running on AWS EC2, Azure VMs or GCP Compute Engines, Instana provides a comprehensive view of your infrastructure, enabling you to proactively monitor and optimize performance for maximum efficiency.
Discover how Instana's AI-powered automated observability solution, designed to cover both AWS and hybrid-cloud environments, can help you make the move to the cloud with confidence, in three phases.
See how Instana provides a single source of truth for monitoring your entire multicloud environment and applications with its automated observability platforms powered by AI.
Watch this video to learn how you can improve your overall digital experience in just minutes with Instana’s mobile, web and end user monitoring.
Understand the difference and relationship between application performance monitoring and observability.
Learn everything you need to know about synthetic monitoring including what it is, how to use it, the challenges and more.
Learn what OpenTelemetry is and how it enables a better understanding of system behaviors with its standardized process of collecting telemetry data.
In the microservices age, slow metrics and trace aggregation can negatively impact Cloud DevOps and SRE initiatives, causing delays or disruptions that impact user experience. See how Instana can help.
Learn how AI-powered enterprise observability makes pre-production testing of microservices-based applications more effective while accelerating CI/CD pipelines. See how Instana can help.
IBM Instana named the Leader in G2's Spring 2023 APM Grid Report for market presence and customer satisfaction.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.