During your live observability assessment, our experts will help you:

Determine your observability gaps on AWS

Learn where you can benefit from additional application monitoring through analysis of your current monitoring data

Map your application architecture (especially important if you’re running on hybrid or multi-cloud environments like many AWS customers)

See all infrastructure and service inter-dependencies adjusted automatically with real-time change detection with Instana’s dependency maps

Identify your specific application performance hot spots (and fix them)

Understand where to spend effort and resources to tune, optimize and mitigate application issues for better service levels

In the meantime, feel free to explore other resources on AWS monitoring.