IBM® IMS™ High Performance Image Copy for z/OS® provides high-speed database copy and recovery features for the rapid backup and recovery of database data sets. It automates the error-prone manual operations normally required to create IMS image copies. It helps you speed database backup and recovery time by supporting quick shots of image copies and restarting methods.

IMS High Performance Image Copy reduces the unavailability time of database data sets. Automated operation capabilities take the database offline before taking a batch image copy and restarts it after the process.