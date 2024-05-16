IBM IMS™ Fast Path Solution Pack for z/OS® provides extensive and easy-to-use utilities to help database administrators (DBAs) analyze, maintain, and tune IMS Fast Path databases, including features that help boost system availability.
Several IMS tools, including IMS High Performance Image Copy, IMS Library Integrity Utilities, IMS HP Fast Path Utilities and IMS DB Repair Facility are integrated into a single consolidated solution for managing IMS Fast Path databases.
The Autonomics Director helps maintain the health, performance and recoverability of databases. Integration with IBM Management Console for IMS and Db2® for z/OS provide a web interface for database administrator tasks.
Perform DEDB structural changes while the database is online, improving system availability and reducing downtime.
Leverage a complete set of high-performance utilities to load, unload, reorganize, index build, back up, verify and report on Fast Path databases.
Automate monitoring and maintenance tasks with the Autonomics Director, helping DBAs to identify potential problems and maintain the health, performance and recoverability of IMS Fast Path databases.
Use “Diagnosis for DEDB areas health” and its diagnosis reports to help make time-consuming database reorganization tasks more efficient.
Leverage a comprehensive set of utilities that help you manage IMS libraries, ensure database integrity and correct pointer problems.
Simplify the management of complex system environments and enhance the solution with the IBM Management Console for IMS and Db2® for z/OS.
IMS Fast Path Solution Pack combines IMS Tools products into a single solution to provide an effective and efficient approach for managing your data entry databases (DEDBs) quickly and accurately.
The following tools and functions are included in the IMS Fast Path Solution Pack. Some are shipped in separate target and distribution libraries.
IMS High Performance Image Copy
Included in the solution pack but shipped separate.
Get high-speed database copy to rapidly back up and recover database data sets with IMS High Performance Image Copy. The tool can automatically take the database offline before making a batch image copy and restarting it after the process. The number of tapes used is reduced by stacking more than one image copy on the same tape. Image backups can be taken automatically during database reorganizations, enabling the use of databases immediately after they are reorganized.
IMS Library Integrity Utilities
Included in the solution pack but shipped separate.
Get help validating, comparing, mapping, recovering, reporting and regenerating many IMS resources needed for operations. Ensures that the ACB (Application Control Block), DBD (Database Description), PSB (Program Specification Block) and MFS (Message Format Service) libraries are consistent and have full integrity.
IMS Database Repair Facility
Included in the solution pack but shipped separate.
Enhance the integrity and availability of your VSAM- and OSAM-organized IMS databases by making repairs quickly. The interactive capabilities of IMS Database Repair Facility help you make pointer or data error repairs in a short time, which means that the affected database only needs to be taken offline for a brief period.
IMS Fast Path Advanced Tool
Included in the solution pack. Part of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities.
Improve processing efficiency and greatly reduce the time and resources needed for management tasks using the integrated tool functions. IMS Fast Path Advanced Tool provides concurrent unload, reload, reorganization, restructure, analysis DMAC print, and extract of multiple DEDB areas without impacting all areas of a database, all in a single step.
IMS Fast Path Online Tools
Included in the solution pack. Part of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities.
Enhance how you manage and maintain the performance of your IMS DEDBs with the IMS Fast Path Online Tools, including an Online Pointer Checker, Online Data Extract, Online Area Extender, Online Expert Reorganization and Online DMAC print utilities. These tasks can be performed without having to take the IMS database offline.
IMS Fast Path Basic Tools
Included in the solution pack. Part of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities.
Analyze, maintain, tune and migrate DEDBs without bringing up an IMS online system environment. These powerful tools — including DEDB Pointer Checker, DEDB Tuning Aid, and DEDB Unload/Reload — offer numerous utilities and functions such as database integrity verification, as well as summary and detail analysis reports to improve database management, maintenance, and performance tuning.
Online Space Management utility
Included in the solution pack. Part of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities.
Facilitate reorganization and area extension tasks for online IMS DEDBs. This utility provides advanced functions that help IMS database administrators manage the space utilization of DEDB areas without taking DEDB areas offline.
Online Structure Change utility
Included in the solution pack. Part of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities.
Change DBD descriptions, randomizing module, and segment edit/compression routines without taking DEDB areas offline. A single /DBR command outage is necessary to switch the area data sets.
Supplementary utilities
Included in the solution pack. Part of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities.
Supplementary utilities of IMS High Performance Fast Path Utilities provide many functions to help you manage IMS Fast Path databases more efficiently. For example, capability to run Hash Check against the DEDB while IMS High Performance Image Copy creates copies of the DEDB, a reporting tool that reports trends in SDEP space utilization, and more.
Database Sensor
Included in the solution pack.
Database Sensor collects statistics about DEDBs and stores them as sensor data in the Sensor Data repository of IMS Tools Knowledge Base. Sensor data can be used for monitoring and maintaining the health, performance, and recoverability of the database.
Database Sensor can be run as a stand-alone job, or can be called within the following utility jobs:
