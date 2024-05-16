IBM IMS™ Buffer Pool Analyzer for z/OS® provides a way to analyze database buffer pool performance for both IMS batch jobs and IMS subsystems.
IBM IMS Buffer Pool Analyzer for z/OS provides statistical analysis reporting that helps evaluate current IMS online and batch job database buffer pools. It provides the information required to determine if changes to your buffer pool configuration would benefit information management performance. Based on this data, your organization can optimize performance and eliminate guesswork from the database buffer pool change process.
Explore communications about new functions as they become available.
Offers high performance utilities to unload, load, index build, reorganize, backup, verify and report on your IMS full function and HALDB databases.
Perform database reorganizations while the database is online and available for both read and update requests.
Use an enhanced Management Console as a web interface which provides detailed insight into health and availability and an integrated view of database administrator tasks.
Use advanced copy technology for fast backup and recovery of your data sets. Get high speed unloading and prefix resolution for logically related databases.
Run load, unload, index building, and image copy tasks as a single step to improve efficiency of database reorganizations.
Use intelligent reorganization tools that will only reorganize your database when it needs it, reducing system resource utilization by eliminating unnecessary reorganizations.
Reviews your buffer pool environment and recommends changes to the number of buffers in each subpool to improve performance. Specific recommendations are made for the number of buffers for each subpool, and the resulting change in storage usage and reduction in number of database reads.
Reviews the databases that are allocated to each subpool and document subpools that include databases with I/O access ratios that are inconsistent, providing the information that you can use to change your subpool configuration.
Identifies storage that is wasted because the most efficient buffer sizes are not available for database data sets. Plus identifies the databases that most heavily used in each of the database subpools.
Performs scenario analysis, including analyzing the impact of creating new buffer pools and changing the block size of a database.
Enables your organization to perform online reorganizations of and mange IMS full-function and High Availability Large Databases (HALDBs) in one integrated solution.
Perform offline reorganizations and manage IMS full-function databases and HALDBs with integrated IMS tools to help keep databases tuned and operational.
Boost the performance of your Fast Path databases with extensive and easy-to-use utilities that help database administrators (DBAs) analyze, maintain and tune.