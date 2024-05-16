Home IT automation Humio Humio Log Management for IBM Cloud Paks
Transform unstructured data to structured data at query time and explore the full value of your logs
What is Humio Log Management for IBM Cloud®Paks?

The Humio Log Management for IBM Cloud® Paks solution helps you achieve real-time observability of all relevant structured and unstructured production data without disruption. Handle large multi-TB/day ingest loads with ease and instantly identify concerns and threats in any complex computing environment. Available on premises and in the cloud.
Use cases

Log everything at scale Humio’s unique architecture and advanced compression allows for improved performance and low storage costs so you can log everything at scale to speed issue analysis and resolution.
Reduce operational costs Humio’s modern log management platform is easy to use and requires very little ongoing maintenance allowing your team to get back to what matters most.
Find threats faster Live searches, real-time dashboards and alerts reduce detection times. Sub-second search across petabytes of data gives threat hunters the freedom to unleash their creativity and curiosity.
Benefits Integrates with enterprise tech stacks

Integrate easily with built-in support for platforms like Kubernetes and mainstream protocols.

 Intuitive and easy to use

Quickly create live streaming searches, dashboards and alerts, and ask questions as issues arise.

 Live observability, sub-second latency

Instantly process any volume of data with real-time aggregation, alerts and data visualization.

 Scalable to hundreds of TBs per day

Achieve the benefits of large-scale logging and analysis with virtually no latency.

 Fast free-text search with no indexing

Avoid expensive indexing and latency of new data appearing in search results and visualizations.

 Gives users autonomy

Give users the control to determine what to log and to investigate incidents freely.
Log everything, answer anything in real time Enterprise grade

High availability, fault-tolerant, cluster management, event context, RBAC, regex engine and more.

 Free-text search

Blazing fast free-text search on any data without indexing.

 Role-based access control

Assign permissions and access rights and read from SAML, LDAP, Auth0 or others.

 Sharable live dashboards

Display a collection of widgets to share across teams.

