The Humio Log Management for IBM Cloud® Paks solution helps you achieve real-time observability of all relevant structured and unstructured production data without disruption. Handle large multi-TB/day ingest loads with ease and instantly identify concerns and threats in any complex computing environment. Available on premises and in the cloud.
Data theft and leaks accounted for 32% of the impacts of cyberattacks in 2023. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard your people and data.
Integrate easily with built-in support for platforms like Kubernetes and mainstream protocols.
Quickly create live streaming searches, dashboards and alerts, and ask questions as issues arise.
Instantly process any volume of data with real-time aggregation, alerts and data visualization.
Achieve the benefits of large-scale logging and analysis with virtually no latency.
Avoid expensive indexing and latency of new data appearing in search results and visualizations.
Give users the control to determine what to log and to investigate incidents freely.
High availability, fault-tolerant, cluster management, event context, RBAC, regex engine and more.
Blazing fast free-text search on any data without indexing.
Assign permissions and access rights and read from SAML, LDAP, Auth0 or others.
Display a collection of widgets to share across teams.