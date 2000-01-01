Don’t let the complexity of ESG data collection, analysis and reporting slow down your organization’s sustainability journey.

The IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite — deployed as SaaS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) — is a modular, scalable platform that consolidates enterprise ESG data for analysis and reporting.

Powerful on its own with robust data standardization, analysis and visualization capabilities, IBM Envizi deployed on AWS brings additional benefits:

Flexible options for data residency

High levels of security

Comprehensive set of security and monitoring tools

Scalability

Simplified software as a service (SaaS) subscription model

Sign up for a live demo to learn how IBM Envizi on AWS can help you drive your ESG strategy forward.