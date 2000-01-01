Don’t let the complexity of ESG data collection, analysis and reporting slow down your organization’s sustainability journey.
The IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite — deployed as SaaS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) — is a modular, scalable platform that consolidates enterprise ESG data for analysis and reporting.
Powerful on its own with robust data standardization, analysis and visualization capabilities, IBM Envizi deployed on AWS brings additional benefits:
Sign up for a live demo to learn how IBM Envizi on AWS can help you drive your ESG strategy forward.
Flexible product suite with a proven track record that can cover granular site level data to enterprise level, as well as a comprehensive set of scope 1, 2 & 3 emission factors, calculations and conversions.
Modular, scalable platform that grows with your sustainability journey. Integration with operational systems provides insights, further elevated with AWS’ comprehensive set of security and monitoring tools.
Flexible data hierarchy and reporting structure, customizable dashboards and embedded PowerBI reports for specific visualization and analysis. AWS’ global deployment lets you choose local region data residency.
Deployed as SaaS on Amazon Web Services
IBM Envizi Suite can be customised to organisation requirements of integrating various established systems such as Workday for employee count data and much more. Carbon & Water related data projections are also impressive to keep track of Net Zero commitment.
4.5 out of 5 stars
G2 Reviewer
The tool calculates the benchmarks and has better frameworks for platforms like GRI and GRESB.
4.5 out of 5 stars
G2 Reviewer
ESG reporting module of the IBM Envizi Sustainability Performance management is better as it provides a lot of frameworks included in the platform like GRESB and GRI which are used in the Market very frequently.
5 out of 5 stars
G2 Reviewer