IBM Envizi on AWS Cloud: Activate your ESG strategy
Create a robust ESG data foundation, tackle complex emissions calculations and streamline reporting
Overview
Get started with IBM Envizi on AWS Cloud

Don’t let the complexity of ESG data collection, analysis and reporting slow down your organization’s sustainability journey.

The IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite — deployed as SaaS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) — is a modular, scalable platform that consolidates enterprise ESG data for analysis and reporting.

Powerful on its own with robust data standardization, analysis and visualization capabilities, IBM Envizi deployed on AWS brings additional benefits:

  • Flexible options for data residency
  • High levels of security
  • Comprehensive set of security and monitoring tools
  • Scalability
  • Simplified software as a service (SaaS) subscription model

Sign up for a live demo to learn how IBM Envizi on AWS can help you drive your ESG strategy forward.
Benefits
What you can get Domain expertise

Flexible product suite with a proven track record that can cover granular site level data to enterprise level, as well as a comprehensive set of scope 1, 2 & 3 emission factors, calculations and conversions.

Modular, scalable platform that grows with your sustainability journey. Integration with operational systems provides insights, further elevated with AWS’ comprehensive set of security and monitoring tools.

 Flexibility

Flexible data hierarchy and reporting structure, customizable dashboards and embedded PowerBI reports for specific visualization and analysis. AWS’ global deployment lets you choose local region data residency.
Use cases

Key use cases of IBM Envizi

Emissions Management Calculate and report GHG emissions and track progress towards decarbonization goals with GHG emissions management software
ESG Reporting Streamline ESG reporting to meet compliance and reporting requirements with ESG reporting software from IBM Envizi.
Decarbonization Consolidate energy data and drive improved energy management across your organization with decarbonization software modules.
Supporting our disclosures with robust ESG data is non-negotiable. Sustainability Advisor Growthpoint Properties Australia Real estate investment trust
IBM Envizi on AWS Cloud

Deployed as SaaS on Amazon Web Services

What are customers saying? "Sustainability at its core"

IBM Envizi Suite can be customised to organisation requirements of integrating various established systems such as Workday for employee count data and much more. Carbon & Water related data projections are also impressive to keep track of Net Zero commitment.

4.5 out of 5 stars
G2 Reviewer

 "Amazing suite for complex data!"

The tool calculates the benchmarks and has better frameworks for platforms like GRI and GRESB.

4.5 out of 5 stars
G2 Reviewer

 

 "One stop solution"

ESG reporting module of the IBM Envizi Sustainability Performance management is better as it provides a lot of frameworks included in the platform like GRESB and GRI which are used in the Market very frequently.

5 out of 5 stars
G2 Reviewer
Next steps

Learn more about IBM Envizi on AWS with a live demo

